Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi’s film to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

    First Published Jun 30, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    Apart from Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and Eshwari Rao in supporting roles. 

    Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, will begin streaming on Netflix on July 1, according to the OTT service. The movie, which debuted in theatres on June 17, did a respectable amount of business.
     

    Netflix's official Instagram account shared information about the release. Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam will be the three languages in which Virata Parvam is available. Virata Parvam, a movie based on actual events that happened in the 1990s, has fans all around the nation anticipating its release.

    On Netflix, there are several comments urging the release of the film in Hindi as well. Why not in Hindi? said one user. Another added, "This movie is great. Please also make it available in Hindi.
     

    “The quest for freedom, the quest for love," read the caption. “Get ready to experience the world of Virata Parvam, coming to Netflix on July 1 in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil!”
     

    The Naxalite incident that served as the inspiration for Virata Parvam happened in the 1990s. In addition to Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the movie also has supporting performances from Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and Eshwari Rao. Under the auspices of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Sudhakar Cherukuri provided financial support for the film. Also Read: July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    The film's plot revolves around Comrade Ravanna, played by Rana, and his devoted Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi. Vennela reads a work of forbidden literature by Ravanna in Virata Parvam. The novel's central conflict is Vennela's attraction to him and her fantasies of living with the comrade. Also Read: Box Office Report: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' earns Rs 50 cr; here’s how 'Vikram', '777 Charlie' performed

