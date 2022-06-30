Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi’s film to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

Apart from Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, the film stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and Eshwari Rao in supporting roles.

Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, will begin streaming on Netflix on July 1, according to the OTT service. The movie, which debuted in theatres on June 17, did a respectable amount of business.



Netflix's official Instagram account shared information about the release. Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam will be the three languages in which Virata Parvam is available. Virata Parvam, a movie based on actual events that happened in the 1990s, has fans all around the nation anticipating its release.

On Netflix, there are several comments urging the release of the film in Hindi as well. Why not in Hindi? said one user. Another added, "This movie is great. Please also make it available in Hindi.



“The quest for freedom, the quest for love," read the caption. “Get ready to experience the world of Virata Parvam, coming to Netflix on July 1 in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil!”



