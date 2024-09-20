Did you know Akshay Kumar did THIS to get a kiss from a girl during his school days

Akshay Kumar once revealed on Karan Johar's show that he did a girl's homework in school just so she would kiss him. Twinkle Khanna had a hilarious reaction to this.

There are many stories and anecdotes related to Bollywood stars that few people know about. Some of these stories are so funny that the listeners can't stop laughing. One such anecdote is related to Akshay Kumar, which we are going to tell you. Akshay once told that he did a very crazy thing to get a kiss from a girl in school. By the way, let us tell you that Akshay is counted among the superstars in the Bollywood industry, and the thing is that he has been giving flops continuously for the last 3-4 years. Recently another film of his was announced as Bhoot Bangla. He is doing this film with director Priyadarshan. Let's know what was this whole story related to Akshay...

Akshay Kumar made a funny revelation

Akshay Kumar remains in discussion about his personal life along with his professional life. In the year 2020, Akshay reached filmmaker Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan. During this, when Karan asked him what was the biggest folly he had done in his life so far. In response to the question, Akshay narrated a funny anecdote from his school days. Akshay said that he was not very good at studies during his school days and often didn't do his homework. But he did a girl's homework, he had a purpose behind it. He did that girl's homework so that she would smile at him and kiss him on the cheeks. Let us tell you that Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna was also present in this show.

Twinkle Khanna stopped Akshay Kumar from speaking

When Akshay Kumar narrated the anecdote of his school days in Koffee with Karan, he was also seen stealing glances at his wife Twinkle Khanna sitting next to him. Reacting to her husband's story, Twinkle said - I have understood that Akki will not be able to do anyone's homework at least at this age. After listening to Twinkle, Akshay-Karan could not stop laughing.

Akshay Kumar's Bollywood career

Talking about Akshay Kumar's Bollywood career, he started his acting career in 1992 with the film Saugandh. The film was a super flop at the box office. After working in a few more films, his film Khiladi came, which created a stir. The film was a super hit and Akshay came to be known as Khiladi in the film industry. He worked in at least 8-10 films of the Khiladi series and almost all of them were hits. Akshay has seen both hits and flops.

Akshay Kumar has been a flop at the box office for 4 consecutive years

Talking about Akshay Kumar's box office record for the last 4 years, he has been continuously flopping.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Talking about Akshay Kumar's upcoming films, are Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, Kannappa, Singham Again, Shankara etc.

Latest Videos