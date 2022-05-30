Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma love this Bengaluru Bakery shop; crickter visits to buy puffs for wife

The former Indian skipper, Virat Kohli once told how he went to Bengaluru's Thom's Bakery by himself to buy puffs for wife, Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to set relationship goals. They are currently the cutest pair on the block. According to a report in Aajtak, Virat recounted an interesting event involving Anushka to a Royal Challengers Bangalore insider.



The former Indian skipper explained how he went to Bengaluru's Bakery shop called Thom's by himself. Virat Kohli was in town for a test match against Sri Lanka. He claimed he hid under a cap and mask to avoid being recognised. Virat bought everything Anushka liked at the store. Anushka, according to Virat, enjoys the puffs from this location.

Virat was afraid that if he was recognised, he would have to contact security. He has a security number on speed dial as well. After giving his credit card for invoicing at the counter, he felt even more terrified. Despite this, no one paid attention to his name since they were preoccupied with their work.

The worker at the billing desk, according to Virat, was so busy that he didn't care whose credit card it was. That individual, according to Virat, swiped the credit card and signed it. Virat then stated that he handed the guy the receipt, which was stamped and returned. Virat was taken aback by the fact that the guy had failed to read the name printed on it.



Virat realised how well-known Thom's Bakery was at this point because no one had bothered to look up his name. Virat was overjoyed to be able to partake in this freeing experience at this bakery. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala used to charge Rs 18 lakh for a stage show