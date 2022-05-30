Sidhu Moose Wala used to charge Rs 18 lakh for a stage show

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, led a luxurious life. He was fond of cars and owned a fleet of expensive vehicles.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s brutal killing in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district has shocked the entire nation. Punjab police have named Canada-based Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in the murder, adding that the Punjabi singer’s killing was a result of inter-gang rivalry. The 28-year-old Punjabi singer often found himself in the midst of several controversies. However, Sidhu Moose Wala always led a luxurious life. From being one of the most expensive Punjabi singers to owning a fleet of luxurious cars, his net worth was a reflection of the life he led. Here is all you need to know about his net worth.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a man who had a passion for the wheels. He owned a fleet of luxurious cars and also had a collection of expensive motorbikes. He owned a Mercedes-Benz AMG G-63, which is priced at Rs 2.43 crore, approximately. It is the same car he was driving when two unidentified assassins fired 30 rounds at him. His car collection also had a Toyota Fortuner, Jeep, Range Rover, Isuzu D-Max, and Mustang in black and white, reportedly. Apart from this, he also had a Royal Enfield 'Bullet', among other bikes.

According to the reports, the Punjabi singer had a total net worth of Rs 30 crores. Sidhu Moose Wala reportedly used to charge Rs 18 lakh for each show. He had also made several investments in properties, reportedly.

As per reports, apart from the vehicles, Sidhu Moose Wala owned a lot of jewellery and money. According to the election affidavit, he had assets worth about Rs 8 crore including cash worth Rs 5 lakh, cash in banks worth Rs 5 crore, jewellery and land worth Rs 18 lakh.

