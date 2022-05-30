Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala used to charge Rs 18 lakh for a stage show

    First Published May 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    The 28-year-old Punjabi singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, led a luxurious life. He was fond of cars and owned a fleet of expensive vehicles.

    Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

    Sidhu Moose Wala’s brutal killing in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district has shocked the entire nation. Punjab police have named Canada-based Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in the murder, adding that the Punjabi singer’s killing was a result of inter-gang rivalry. 

    The 28-year-old Punjabi singer often found himself in the midst of several controversies. However, Sidhu Moose Wala always led a luxurious life. From being one of the most expensive Punjabi singers to owning a fleet of luxurious cars, his net worth was a reflection of the life he led. Here is all you need to know about his net worth.

    Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

    Sidhu Moose Wala was a man who had a passion for the wheels. He owned a fleet of luxurious cars and also had a collection of expensive motorbikes. He owned a Mercedes-Benz AMG G-63, which is priced at Rs 2.43 crore, approximately. It is the same car he was driving when two unidentified assassins fired 30 rounds at him. His car collection also had a Toyota Fortuner, Jeep, Range Rover, Isuzu D-Max, and Mustang in black and white, reportedly. Apart from this, he also had a Royal Enfield ‘Bullet’, among other bikes.

    ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

    According to the reports, the Punjabi singer had a total net worth of Rs 30 crores. Sidhu Moose Wala reportedly used to charge Rs 18 lakh for each show. He had also made several investments in properties, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

    As per reports, apart from the vehicles, Sidhu Moose Wala owned a lot of jewellery and money. According to the election affidavit, he had assets worth about Rs 8 crore including cash worth Rs 5 lakh, cash in banks worth Rs 5 crore, jewellery and land worth Rs 18 lakh.

    ALSO READ: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Image: Sidhu Moose Wala/Instagram

    Sidhu Moosa Wala had contested the assembly elections from the Congress party. He was one of 400 plus people whose security was withdrawn by the AAP-led Punjab government, a day before he was murdered in Mansa. The singer’s car was being tailed by two more cars, footage of which was captured on the CCTV, said Punjab police on Sunday.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder latest updates Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Punjab Police drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    AEW All-Elite Wrestling: MJF Maxwell Jacob Friedman fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing ppv pay-per view status doubtful-ayh

    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Recent Stories

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here - adt

    Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks to remain closed for eight days, Know dates here

    Tara Air plane crash: Nepal Army physically locates wreckage

    Tara Air plane crash: Nepal Army physically locates wreckage

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder latest updates Lawrence Bishnoi Goldy Brar Punjab Police drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi gang had Salman Khan as target in 2018?

    Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 reasons to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film (Trailer out) RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 reasons to watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film (Trailer out)

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy hits the Rs 100 crore mark RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy collects Rs 122 cr in 10 days

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon