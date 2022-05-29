Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) 'Did Sidhu Moose Wala predict his death? Listen to his last song 'The Last Ride'

    First Published May 29, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

    Sidhu Moose Wala's fans say, 'My Bro Predicted His Own Death'. Singer's last song was called 'The Last Ride'

    Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer-politician, was shot dead in a Mansa hamlet on Sunday, May 29, after the Bhagwant Mann administration controversially revoked his security protection. Besides Sidhu, two more people were hurt as well. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Moose Wala became popular because of his songs promoting drugs and violence, drawing criticism.

    His most recent song, The Last Ride, was published earlier this month and, unsurprisingly, dealt with mortality. Fans sent their respects and sympathies in the song's comment area. One fan wrote, “We don’t know today will be your last ride 😭 Miss you bhai ji 😢 ♥." Another wrote, “My bro predicted his own death 😭😭😭".

    One added, “He dedicated this track to himself but he didn’t know that he will be died very soon. He will always live in our hearts. We won’t be forgotten you Sidhu moose waleya. Rip legend Gone forever💔"
     

    “Sometimes God shows us what is going to happen.lyrics of this song proved this. Rip legend..waheguru charna ch niwas bakshe," another remark read. 

    Some media users pointed out that another of Sidhu’s songs appeared to have also some connections to his death.

    Last year, he had released a song called Track 295. “What a Coincidence! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 (today’s date and month).”
     

    Interestingly, the cover for his latest song 'The Last Ride' was an image from the murder shot of American rapper Tupac, which is also one of the most famous cases of a drive-by shooting in the last 30 years. ( WATCH)
     

    Meanwhile, the musician was arrested for using his music to promote gun culture and violence. In the year 2020, Punjab police charged him with violating the Arms Act for inciting violence and gun culture in his song "Panj golian" (five bullets). Several posts with firearms in his hands may be found on his social media accounts. Also Read: WHO WAS SIDHU MOOSE WALA'S GIRLFRIEND? WAS HE MARRIED? READ DETAILS

     

    Sidhu Moose Wala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, the rapper, was born in 1993. With singles like Issa Jatt, Selfmade, Famous, and Warning Shots, he ascended to prominence in 2018 with the song So High. He entered politics in 2021 and joined the Congress, running for the Punjab Assembly seat of Mansa in 2022 but losing to AAP's Dr Vijay Singla. Also Read: Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    AEW All-Elite Wrestling: MJF Maxwell Jacob Friedman fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing ppv pay-per view status doubtful-ayh

    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Recent Stories

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend? Was he married? Read details RBA

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala's girlfriend? Was he married? Read details

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat-Rajasthan: Fans thank Jos Buttler for Royal entertainment this season-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Fans thank Jos Buttler for 'Royal' entertainment this season

    football Too hot to handle Portugal Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of uefa Nations League snt

    Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    tennis French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal quarter final clash snt

    French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal QF clash

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon