(Watch) 'Did Sidhu Moose Wala predict his death? Listen to his last song 'The Last Ride'

Sidhu Moose Wala's fans say, 'My Bro Predicted His Own Death'. Singer's last song was called 'The Last Ride'

Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi singer-politician, was shot dead in a Mansa hamlet on Sunday, May 29, after the Bhagwant Mann administration controversially revoked his security protection. Besides Sidhu, two more people were hurt as well. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Moose Wala became popular because of his songs promoting drugs and violence, drawing criticism.

His most recent song, The Last Ride, was published earlier this month and, unsurprisingly, dealt with mortality. Fans sent their respects and sympathies in the song's comment area. One fan wrote, “We don’t know today will be your last ride 😭 Miss you bhai ji 😢 ♥." Another wrote, “My bro predicted his own death 😭😭😭".

One added, “He dedicated this track to himself but he didn’t know that he will be died very soon. He will always live in our hearts. We won’t be forgotten you Sidhu moose waleya. Rip legend Gone forever💔"



“Sometimes God shows us what is going to happen.lyrics of this song proved this. Rip legend..waheguru charna ch niwas bakshe," another remark read.

Some media users pointed out that another of Sidhu’s songs appeared to have also some connections to his death.

Last year, he had released a song called Track 295. “What a Coincidence! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 (today’s date and month).”



Interestingly, the cover for his latest song 'The Last Ride' was an image from the murder shot of American rapper Tupac, which is also one of the most famous cases of a drive-by shooting in the last 30 years. ( WATCH)



Meanwhile, the musician was arrested for using his music to promote gun culture and violence. In the year 2020, Punjab police charged him with violating the Arms Act for inciting violence and gun culture in his song "Panj golian" (five bullets). Several posts with firearms in his hands may be found on his social media accounts.