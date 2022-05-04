Viral Pictures: Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise and says 'I Love You'

Tom Cruise paid a visit to Lady Gaga's show over the weekend. They spent some quality time together backstage and documented their encounter with some adorable images.



Lady Gaga has taken the internet by storm with her latest cuddly images with Top Gun: Maverick actor Tom Cruise. The 59-year-old actor paid a visit to the Park MGM in Las Vegas to cheer on Gaga as she played at the resort's Dolby Live amphitheatre. The singer-actress shared two photos of herself with Cruise on Instagram.



Gaga, who wrote and sang a new song for Top Gun: Maverick, released two photographs from her performance on Monday. Gaga and Cruise are seen kissing on the cheeks in the images. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," the singer wrote.



Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has released the song "Hold My Hand" from the upcoming film "Top Gun: Maverick," which will be released on May 27.



'Hold My Hand,' a rock song with violins and guitar licks, was created by Gaga and BloodPop with additional production by Benjamin Rice. Gaga also used her Instagram account to alert her followers about the song's debut.

Gaga's first film track in almost three years, 'Hold My Hand,' is a song she's been working on for the Paramount picture's soundtrack for a long time. Gaga won an Academy Award for her songwriting work on A Star Is Born three years ago. With songs like her Oscar-winning duet 'Shallow,' she ruled the music charts at the time. Gaga recently revealed how her new song came together in a series of tweets.

"I didn't know the various layers this song covered across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in when I composed it for Top Gun: Maverick," he says "she penned "I've been honing it for years, trying to make it ours," she says. I wanted to create music for a song that expresses our profound need to both comprehend and strive to understand one other — a desire to be close when we feel so far apart and the capacity to honour life's heroes."