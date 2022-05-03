Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event

Met Gala 2022 gave us some of the most iconic red carpet moments. The annual gala was all about fashion. Let's take a look at the best and worst fashion moments from the most celebrated event.

Image: Getty Images

One of the biggest events in the fashion world, the Met Gala, has always been a point of discussion. From giving us the best fashionable look to some obnoxious outfits, this annual costume party has been all about the hits and misses of the fashion world. Attended by A-listers of the showbiz billionaires and more, Met Gala sees the participation of at least 600 selective guests who are sent invitations by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. While the celebrities were out there attending the event, they could not manage to skip the fashion police who were on high alert for the event. From Kim Kardashian and Blake Live to Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid, here are six fashion hits and disasters each from the gala.

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: The red carpet was royally owned by Blake Lively in that Versace gown, sporting a tiara and opera gloves. She looked every bit of stunning in the beautifully crafted piece. If there is anyone who perfected the theme, it is Blake Lively. Oh, also, Ryan Reynolds looked fine too. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian: She chose to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress that the legend wore some 60 years ago. Designed by Jean-Louis, Kim looked stunning in that outfit. She also got the Monroe-like platinum hair just right.

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner: With Gilded Glamour as the theme, Kendall Jenner went full drama when it came to picking up her look for Met Gala 2022. She wore a black sheer top with a full skirt along with her hair styled down. Well the dress was on point, what didn’t work for Kendall were her bleached eyebrows, something that was a big turn off. ALSO READ: MET GALA 2022: TWITTER GOES GAGA OVER 'MAMA'S BOY' ELON MUSK

Image: Getty Images

Venessa Hudgens: Met Gala outfit may not necessarily always be as per the theme. But despite that, some people can absolutely nail their outfits, just as Venessa Hudgens did with her flared see-through gown.

Image: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion: She looked like a stunning goddess in this golden ensemble. While the cuts outs not as impressive as we may have expected them to be, the ornate trim on the bust is what we loved, apart from the golden wing treatment on the shoulders. Also read: BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber: The Victoria’s Secret model kept it simple yet elegant and apt with the theme by wearing a white elaborate gown. The dramatic cuts added more glam to her overall look.

Image: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne: There weren’t one but numerous fashion disasters at Met Gala. And Cara certainly topped the list. She worst came wrapped in red pants and jacket but then took off the jacket. She went completely topless as she painted her body in gold and wore, rather pasted, golden pasties on her body.

Image: Getty Images

Fredrik Robertsson: This look of Fredrik Robertsson was nothing but hurtful to the eyes and mind. We are still trying to figure out what did he actually wear and why.

Image: Getty Images

Jack Harlow: Wearing matt brown suit, Jack Harlow looked more like Jack Oh-no! He simply could have done way better with his look, had he given some thought to it.

Image: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian: Kourtney wore a ‘deconstructive’ version of what her fiancé Travis Barker had opted for. While it may sound everything sweet and nice, she looked quite a disaster on the red carpet.

Image: Getty Images

Bella Hadid: unlike her usual self who is more than often dressed flawlessly to perfection, Bella Hadid was quite a disappointment at Met Gala 2022.

Image: Getty Images