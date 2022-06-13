Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Why was Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants? What is the mystery?

    First Published Jun 13, 2022, 4:36 PM IST

    Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant fueled dating rumours when they were photographed together on many occasions in 2018. 

    The audience began chanting Rishabh Pant to taunt Urvashi Rautela as she made her way through the sea of followers. The actress, on the other hand, had a smile on her face the entire time and continued to wave to her admirers.
     

    Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant fueled dating rumours when they were photographed together on many occasions in 2018. During IPL matches, the actress was also seen rooting for Rishabh from the stands. However, things between the two went sour before they could make their romance public, and they chose to split up.
     

    While Urvashi has moved on after the split, her followers have not forgotten about her past. Urvashi was greeted with Rishabh Pant chanting during her recent visit to a college event.
     

    Urvashi was in a pink suit in the viral video. With the aid of her bodyguards, she navigates the sea of admirers. To taunt her, the audience began shouting 'Rishabh, Rishabh' as she walked forward. Urvashi, on the other hand, kept a smile on her face the entire time and continued to wave to her supporters. (Video)

    Urvashi and Rishabh banned each other on WhatsApp after their separation since they didn't want to continue their relationship. According to Urvashi's spokeswoman, the decision to ban each other on the popular messaging app was made by both parties.
     

    Amid the Urvashi dating rumours, Rishabh announced his relationship with Isha Negi. "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy," Rishabh had written a note while sharing a cosy picture with his girlfriend on Instagram. Isha too had shared a note for Rishabh which reads, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life." Also Read: Kishore Kumar biopic: Yodelling style to Madhubala, 7 amazing stories about the legend

    On the job front, Urvashi had a dazzling red carpet debut at Cannes 2022. She attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival and saw the film, Forever Young. She was named Miss Diva Universe 2015 and competed in the Miss Universe 2015 competition, representing India. Also Read: Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra will voice Telugu Version drb

    Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; will voice film's Telugu Version

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH) RBA

    The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri roars like a Lion in London (WATCH)

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta hot body drb

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta’s hot body?

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 Teaser RBA

    Good news for Squid Games' fans: Netflix drops Squid Games 2 teaser

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Recent Stories

    Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra will voice Telugu Version drb

    Megastar Chiranjeevi joins Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra; will voice film's Telugu Version

    Do not advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    Don't advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

    NASA Astra rocket suffers failure loses two hurricane monitoring satellites gcw

    NASA Astra rocket suffers failure, loses two hurricane monitoring satellites

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27, Indian Premier League: TV television deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

    Summer vacations in West Bengal extended; schools to reopen on June 27 - adt

    Summer vacations in West Bengal extended; schools to reopen on June 27

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon