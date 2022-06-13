Video: Why was Urvashi Rautela greeted with Rishabh Pant chants? What is the mystery?

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant fueled dating rumours when they were photographed together on many occasions in 2018.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant fueled dating rumours when they were photographed together on many occasions in 2018. During IPL matches, the actress was also seen rooting for Rishabh from the stands. However, things between the two went sour before they could make their romance public, and they chose to split up.



While Urvashi has moved on after the split, her followers have not forgotten about her past. Urvashi was greeted with Rishabh Pant chanting during her recent visit to a college event.



Urvashi was in a pink suit in the viral video. With the aid of her bodyguards, she navigates the sea of admirers. To taunt her, the audience began shouting 'Rishabh, Rishabh' as she walked forward. Urvashi, on the other hand, kept a smile on her face the entire time and continued to wave to her supporters. (Video)

Urvashi and Rishabh banned each other on WhatsApp after their separation since they didn't want to continue their relationship. According to Urvashi's spokeswoman, the decision to ban each other on the popular messaging app was made by both parties.



Amid the Urvashi dating rumours, Rishabh announced his relationship with Isha Negi. "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy," Rishabh had written a note while sharing a cosy picture with his girlfriend on Instagram. Isha too had shared a note for Rishabh which reads, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."