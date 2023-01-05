Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO: Urfi Javed shows her SEXY moves in 'Besharam Rang' wearing a BOLD saffron cut-out dress

    Urfi Javed stirred yet another uproar when she shared a video of herself on Pathaan's song Besharam Rang wearing a saffron cut-out dress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been the subject of much debate since the release of its first song, Besharam Rang. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several lawmakers have called for the rectification of Deepika Padukone's "saffron" bikini and SRK's "green" shirt in the song. Urfi Javed has caused another uproar on social media by posting a video of herself executing a sensual stroll in a saffron cut-out top to the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi has caused a stir by donning the saffron costume on Besharam Rang. Urfi can be seen strolling in the saffron cut-out top and small skirt combined with matching shoes in the video, which she released on her official Instagram account, with Besharam Rang playing in the background.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The video has garnered backlash, with social media users trolling Urfi in the comment section. One user wrote in Hindi, “She is wearing saffron-coloured outfit just for controversy. She wants attention." Another user said, “Again, saffron colour is being insulted." “Don’t create controversy," wrote a third user.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This comes after Urfi was accused of "roaming the streets of Mumbai and displaying her body" by BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha President Chitra Wagh. Urfi, in her response, wrote in her post that that there’s no “article in the Constitution" that can actually send her to jail, and questioned the politicians asking why they don’t have anything better to do.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi wrote, “I don’t even want a trial and all that bullsh*t, I’m ready to go to jail right now, if you disclose yours and your family assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where…"

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following Wagh's complaint to Mumbai Police, Urfi spoke about getting suicidal following the trauma. She wrote, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against POLITICIANS, but then these people are making me suicidak anyways so either I kill myself ior say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi, I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fucking reason."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare has backed Urfi saying, "If you object to Uorfi's outfits, can you object to Kangana Ranaut and other actresses outfit Or will you bash them?"

