    Varun Sharma birthday party: Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha and many more spotted

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and many more attended actor Varun Sharma's birthday celebration in Mumbai Friday night.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Sharma, the renowned actor-comedian, turned 33 on February 4, Saturday. On Saturday night, the Cirkus actor hosted a spectacular birthday party for his film industry friends and colleagues at a prominent Mumbai restaurant.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Some of the film industry's most famous faces, including Varun Dhawan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and others, attended the spectacular birthday event. Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a brown casual t-shirt, blue denim jeans, and a pair of black and red patterned shoes.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The young Bollywood crowd-puller attended his Dilwale co-birthday star's event in style and had a great encounter with the photographers as he entered.  Sussanne Khan was there with her boyfriend Arslan Goni for the birthday celebration.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, Varun Sharma joined the paparazzi for some fun and cut his birthday cake with them. Later, he celebrated his birthday with close family members and invited friends. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shehnaaz Gill looked lovely in a blue shirt dress at Varun Sharma's birthday party last night. The actor from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan accessorised her gown with a bold belt.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She finished her appearance with white stilettos, little make-up, no accessories, and a neat ponytail.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The young actor Aayush Sharma attended the party with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma. The actor wore a black and blue checkered top with a black t-shirt, faded black pants, and striking silver necklaces. On the other hand, Arpita dressed in a black dress with matching shoes and a grey purse.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi dressed casually were seen posing for the media present outside.

