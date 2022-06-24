Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez and more

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has become the latest victim of piracy; the film leaked on multiple torrent sites.

    Hours after its theatrical release, Dharma Productions’ latest film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was leaked online on multiple platforms. This is not the first time that a movie has been leaked on torrent sites. In fact, numerous pictures including Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Yash’ KGF: Chapter 2 among many others, became the victims of online piracy.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    The latest victim of piracy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla and many other torrent websites, in HD quality. This is despite the fact that India has stringent laws for piracy.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakti Koli, is a family entertainer film, story of which revolves around a Punjabi family. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who play school-time lovers turned husband and wife, realise that their marriage is falling apart and want to seek a divorce. When there is a wedding in the family, they decide to return home and reveal to their family their divorce. However, things change swiftly and they realise that telling the truth isn’t that simple, and also that a lot of other drama in their family unfolds in front of their eyes.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is a light entertainer with its elements such as romance, humour and emotions, put right in place. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore or so, the film has opened to great reviews, and it expected to make its opening collection over Rs 10 crore.

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, this is Kiara Advani’s second film that has released this year. Last month, her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the theatres. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, along with Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Milind Gunaji, Anees Bazmee’s directorial film has become the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood for 2022, so far. And looking at the early reviews of the film, it appears that Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also do a decent business at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see whether or not Kiara’s second film of the year is able to break her first film’s box office record or not.

