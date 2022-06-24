Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez and more

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo has become the latest victim of piracy; the film leaked on multiple torrent sites.

Hours after its theatrical release, Dharma Productions’ latest film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was leaked online on multiple platforms. This is not the first time that a movie has been leaked on torrent sites. In fact, numerous pictures including Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Yash’ KGF: Chapter 2 among many others, became the victims of online piracy.

The latest victim of piracy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla and many other torrent websites, in HD quality. This is despite the fact that India has stringent laws for piracy. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Twitter Review: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer hailed as 'winner'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakti Koli, is a family entertainer film, story of which revolves around a Punjabi family. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who play school-time lovers turned husband and wife, realise that their marriage is falling apart and want to seek a divorce. When there is a wedding in the family, they decide to return home and reveal to their family their divorce. However, things change swiftly and they realise that telling the truth isn’t that simple, and also that a lot of other drama in their family unfolds in front of their eyes. ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is a light entertainer with its elements such as romance, humour and emotions, put right in place. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore or so, the film has opened to great reviews, and it expected to make its opening collection over Rs 10 crore.

