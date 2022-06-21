Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

The advance booking for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo shows positive signs for the film’s performance at the box office.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is returning with a family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, is all set to release in the theatres on Friday. With only a few days left for the film’s release, the film’s lead pair, Varun and Kiara have on a multi-city tour for the film’s promotions. Amidst this, the film’s advance booking has already started and looking at its earnings, there are hopes that the film will earn decent at the box office.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is the story of a Punjabi family and the drama that starts to unravel during a wedding in the family. It is a story about how the eldest son (Varun Dhawan) wants to end his love marriage with his childhood love (Kiara Advani). They decide to reach home and talk about it comfortably with the family members, but as soon as they return to India, they come to know that everything is not so easy and rather another marriage in the house is probably looking at a divorce.

Meanwhile, since the time of its trailer release, Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has found itself in the midst of controversies. Earlier, a Pakistani singer had claimed that the song 'Nach Punjaban' used in the film is a copy of one of his songs. The music of the film is being released by T-Series, according which they have acquired the license to recreate this song. However, the original singer of the song is yet to reportedly give the rights.

Soon after this, another controversy started when a man alleged that the story of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ was his, and accused the makers of plagiarism, further slapping a copyrights case against them in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The Ranchi court ordered the makers to show the film in the court before the film’s release.

The film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a film made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore with additional promotional costs. Considering the cost of the film, the opening collection of the film is expected to be around Rs 10 crore. Opening less than this will make it difficult for the film to survive at the box office as the atmosphere for R Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry', which is releasing just a week after it, is already building up. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is going to be released on roughly 2500 screens in the country.

