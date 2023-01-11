Varisu Movie Reviews: Thalapathy Vijay’s film is HIT or FLOP? Read this

Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was ultimately released. Following its debut showing, the film has received rave reviews from moviegoers and is expected to be a box-office success.

The crowds that attended Varisu's premiere screening on January 10 at midnight in Chennai were extremely thrilled with the film and described it as superb entertainment. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is a pleasant combination of family drama, humour, romance, high-octane action scenes, and colourful song sequences, according to early assessments.

Netizens believe the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film is a must-see in theatres this holiday season. The main guy, Thalapathy Vijay, is also earning a lot of praise for his unrivalled screen presence and onscreen charisma.

Varisu Twitter reviews

"#Varisu a complete #Thalapathy movie with an excellent 2nd half and a type of package which is sure to work out in BO Winner," reads @Nn84Naganatha's tweet. Journalist Rajasekar tweeted: "#Varisu first half - Theri #ThalapathyVijay is firing all the cylinders in style! Terrific is the word. @directorvamshi has delivered a beautiful family entertainer with superb mass moments! @MusicThaman take a bow, what a powerful score!"

"#Varisu - BLOCKBUSTER is the result! Superb commercial entertainer from @directorvamshi ... A perfect entertainer for this Pongal @MusicThaman whatta bgm Book your tickets soon and watch this beautiful family entertainer #VarisuPremiere," read the review posted by @vasutheatre. "This is a BLOCKBUSTER Family Entertainer Movie. @directorvamshi has delivered an instant likable film in #ThalapathyVijay’s career. For Families and FANS. @MusicThaman VERITHANAM. #Vijay’s vintage performance is amazing and the climax emotion part: OUTSTANDING," reads @TamilCensor's tweet.



About Varisu

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer follows the youngest son of a business family who takes over his father's responsibilities amid strange circumstances. The script was co-written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead opposite Vijay, while the supporting cast included Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, and others. S Thaman created the film's soundtrack.