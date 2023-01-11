Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varisu Movie Reviews: Thalapathy Vijay’s film is HIT or FLOP? Read this

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay, was ultimately released. Following its debut showing, the film has received rave reviews from moviegoers and is expected to be a box-office success.

    The crowds that attended Varisu's premiere screening on January 10 at midnight in Chennai were extremely thrilled with the film and described it as superb entertainment. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is a pleasant combination of family drama, humour, romance, high-octane action scenes, and colourful song sequences, according to early assessments.

    Netizens believe the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film is a must-see in theatres this holiday season. The main guy, Thalapathy Vijay, is also earning a lot of praise for his unrivalled screen presence and onscreen charisma.

    Varisu Twitter reviews
    "#Varisu a complete #Thalapathy movie with an excellent 2nd half and a type of package which is sure to work out in BO Winner," reads @Nn84Naganatha's tweet.

    Journalist Rajasekar tweeted: "#Varisu first half - Theri #ThalapathyVijay is firing all the cylinders in style! Terrific is the word. @directorvamshi has delivered a beautiful family entertainer with superb mass moments! @MusicThaman take a bow, what a powerful score!"

    "#Varisu - BLOCKBUSTER is the result! Superb commercial entertainer from @directorvamshi ... A perfect entertainer for this Pongal @MusicThaman whatta bgm Book your tickets soon and watch this beautiful family entertainer #VarisuPremiere," read the review posted by @vasutheatre. 

    "This is a BLOCKBUSTER Family Entertainer Movie. @directorvamshi has delivered an instant likable film in #ThalapathyVijay’s career. For Families and FANS. @MusicThaman VERITHANAM. #Vijay’s vintage performance is amazing and the climax emotion part: OUTSTANDING," reads @TamilCensor's tweet.


     

    About Varisu
    The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer follows the youngest son of a business family who takes over his father's responsibilities amid strange circumstances. The script was co-written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead opposite Vijay, while the supporting cast included Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, and others. S Thaman created the film's soundtrack. 

    The director of photography is Karthik Palani. Praveen KL was in charge of the editing. Dil Raju and Sirish produced Varisu under the names Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details vma

    Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details

    Golden Globes 2023: Celebs congratulate team for RRR song Naatu Naatu win, fans hail, 'most celebrated song' vma

    Golden Globes 2023: Celebs congratulate team for RRR song Naatu Naatu win, fans hail, 'most celebrated song'

    Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' bests Taylor Swift and Rihanna RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans wins Best Motion Picture

    Golden Globe 2023 LIVE streaming: Where to watch in India; check out the complete nominations list RBA

    Golden Globe 2023 LIVE streaming: Where to watch in India; check out the complete nominations list

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Recent Stories

    Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details vma

    Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details

    Over 20 trains, several flights delayed as cold wave grips North India; check details AJR

    Over 20 trains, several flights delayed as cold wave grips North India; check details

    Thunivu LEAKED: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters and other Torrent sites RBA

    Thunivu LEAKED: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters and other Torrent sites

    Golden Globes 2023: Celebs congratulate team for RRR song Naatu Naatu win, fans hail, 'most celebrated song' vma

    Golden Globes 2023: Celebs congratulate team for RRR song Naatu Naatu win, fans hail, 'most celebrated song'

    Varisu Full Movie in HD Leaked: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandhanna's film on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites and Telegram RBA

    Varisu Full Movie in HD Leaked: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika's film on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    Recent Videos

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX market launch in 2025 watch gcw

    Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Joshimath 'sinking': Construction work at NTPC site halted as evacuations continue

    Video Icon
    Tent City along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    'Tent City' along Varanasi's ghats ready to receive tourists

    Video Icon
    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Video Icon
    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon