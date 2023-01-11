Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varisu Full Movie in HD Leaked: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika's film on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Varisu leaked: Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu out on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and many Torrent sites. For the past four hours, Download Varisu Movie has been trending on Google Trends

    Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, a family entertainment directed by Vamshi, will be released in theatres today (Jan 11). Along with Vijay, Rashmika Mandhanna plays the female protagonist in this film.
     

    Fans are excited to see Varisu, which will be released across Tamil Nadu. Varisu tickets are in high demand among enthusiasts. The Varisu premiere show aired last night at Sathyam theatres, and many critics, celebrities, and members of the Varisu crew attended.
     

    Social media trackers and movie critics have referenced Varisu - Blockbuster on their social media accounts. They have excellent evaluations, and we are eager to see what the fans and family audiences think.

    The production company will take action who leak the film through TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters 9xflix.com, bolly4u, isaimini, kuttymovies7, filmygod, veganmovies, desiremovies, katmovieshd, bolly4u, jaisha moviez, movie4me, filmy4wab, moviezwap, ibomma, coolmovieshd, movieverse, 9xmovies, and moviesda.
     

    Most individuals are ignorant of the consequences of downloading movies from pirate websites. You risk your device by visiting pirate websites and downloading movies from them.
     

    Varisu

    On the same day, Ajith's Thunivu conflicts with Thalapathy's flick. Vijay and Ajith's films have had equal screen time and distribution in Tamil Nadu. The first two days of tickets are already sold out in most areas, and reservations for both films have been extremely high from their first release.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Varisu Vijay, Rashmika, Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Anandaraj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Sathish, and VTV Ganesh are among the cast members.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)


     

