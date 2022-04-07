Vaani Kapoor goes sultry and bold in a black dress; see pics

Vaani Kapoor has flaunted her bold avatar in a black bodycon that fits perfectly on every curve of her body.

Trust Vaani Kapoor when it is about style and glamour. Ever since her debut film, Vaani has undergone massive transformation and has been becoming hotter and hotter by the day. Whether it is a casual airport look or an all-glammed up dress, Vaani oozes hotness in every attire that she chooses to wear! And she slays each one of them! The actress, apart from the variety of roles that she has played, has also won the hearts of millions for her stylish look. Thus, when she shared a set of pictures in a stunning black dress, her fans could not stop going gaga over it.

Vaani Kapoor is one of the many actresses who are highly active on social media. Similar to her contemporaries Vaani is also a social media lover. The actress shared a new set of photographs of herself on Instagram. She seems to have clearly blessed the social media feed of her fans and followers with her oh-so-sexy pictures. ALSO READ: ITA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, pics of 9 biggest fashion horrors

In the latest set of pictures, Vaani Kapoor opted for a black strapless bodycon dress that came with a deep V neck cut and ruffles at the end. She wore stalking under her midi-dress, adding more amount of hotness to her look.

Vaani Kapoor completed her graceful yet bold look by opting for nude make-up. She tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail that added drama to her look. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

To accessories her look, Vaani opted for black stilettoes and diamond eardrops, keeping it simple and chic. The midi dress that Vaani Kapoor wore put focus on her perfectly toned body, blessed with curves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen opposite actor Ayushmann Khuranna in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wherein she played the character of an LTBTQ member, breaking all the barriers.

