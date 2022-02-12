  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Take a look at the black and pictures of these beautiful actresses and find out about their upcoming projects.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Blessing our social media feed with some beautiful pictures on a daily basis are our beloved actors and actresses from the Hindi and South film industries. Whether it is the Hindi film industry or the ones down south, celebrities enjoy a great following on social media. They often keep posting their pictures which garner thousands and likes from their followers. Their colourful pictures from their vibrant lives are what we wish to scroll through every day. But we can’t forget the charm that black and white photograph have. Take a look at these black and white pictures of five actresses as we also tell you about their upcoming films.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: One of the leading ladies from down South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this black and white picture of Saturday. Samantha looks dreamy in the picture which she captioned as “The little moments in between. #setlife” On Friday, Samantha shared the teaser of her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also known as, KVRK. The film also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

    Vaani Kapoor: Last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The film’s release date was announced on Saturday; Shamshera will be released on July 22 across theatres in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt. A couple of weeks ago, Vaani had shared this black and white picture of hers which shows her with smokey eyes.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Nayanthara/Instagram

    Nayanthara: Wearing a white shirt with hair let loose, Nayanthara looks stunning in this monochromatic picture. She will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film’s teaser was released on Friday. In KVRK’s poster, Nayanthara and Samantha are seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose but with a twist. In Titanic, Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) had only one Rose (Kate Winslet) but Vijay Sethupathi has two actresses striking the iconic pose with him.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez: In a messy bun, relaxing on a chair while sitting next to the balcony, Jacqueline Fernandes looks nothing less than a stunner in this picture. On Saturday, Jacqueline’s music video song ‘Mud Mud Ke’, which also marks the Indian debut of Michele Morrone, was released. The song has been composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony.

    ALSO READ Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone’s steamy chemistry will blow your mind; watch

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses drb

    Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

    Yami Gautam: A couple of days ago, on Thursday, Yami Gautam Dhar shared the trailer of her upcoming film ‘A Thursday’. And on Friday, she put up this black and white picture with a caption that read: “A Thursday on my mind!”. The upcoming film featuring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia is based on a school teacher who has school kids as her hostages. Yami, who plays the lead character, makes some crazy demands in the film to release the children. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mud Mud Ke song out Jacqueline Fernandez Michele Morrone steamy chemistry will blow your mind watch drb

    Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone’s steamy chemistry will blow your mind; watch

    IPL Mega Auction 2022: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta watches auction with her baby in her arms drb

    IPL Mega Auction 2022: Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta watches auction with her baby in her arms

    Hollywood Meet Wolf Webster Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott newly born baby boy drb

    Meet Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newly born baby boy

    Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan Khan Suhana Khan spotted at IPL auction see pics drb

    Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, spotted at IPL auction; see pics

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon RCB

    Raveena Tandon performs last rites of her father Ravi Tandon

    Recent Stories

    Kerala tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg - ADT

    Kerala's tourist bus for sale, priced at Rs 45/kg

    India homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022-dnm

    India’s homegrown fighter jets LCA Tejas to enthral spectators at Singapore Air Show-2022

    India sends medical assistance to Kiribati amid logistical challenges-dnm

    India sends medical assistance to Kiribati amid logistical challenges

    BJP claims scam in Maharashtra; alleges Uddhav govt gave Rs 100 cr COVID centres contract to Raut's partner-dnm

    BJP claims scam in Maharashtra; alleges Uddhav govt gave Rs 100 cr COVID centres contract to Raut’s partner

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapse mid-event

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: All about Hugh Edmeades, the auctioneer who collapsed mid-event

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive overseas players to date

    Video Icon
    Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab: Kerala Governor's history lesson

    'Muslim women of first generation challenged hijab': Kerala Governor's history lesson

    Video Icon