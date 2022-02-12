Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Jacqueline Fernandes, check black and white pictures of these 5 stunning actresses

Take a look at the black and pictures of these beautiful actresses and find out about their upcoming projects.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Blessing our social media feed with some beautiful pictures on a daily basis are our beloved actors and actresses from the Hindi and South film industries. Whether it is the Hindi film industry or the ones down south, celebrities enjoy a great following on social media. They often keep posting their pictures which garner thousands and likes from their followers. Their colourful pictures from their vibrant lives are what we wish to scroll through every day. But we can’t forget the charm that black and white photograph have. Take a look at these black and white pictures of five actresses as we also tell you about their upcoming films.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: One of the leading ladies from down South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this black and white picture of Saturday. Samantha looks dreamy in the picture which she captioned as “The little moments in between. #setlife” On Friday, Samantha shared the teaser of her upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also known as, KVRK. The film also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

Image: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor: Last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. The film’s release date was announced on Saturday; Shamshera will be released on July 22 across theatres in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt. A couple of weeks ago, Vaani had shared this black and white picture of hers which shows her with smokey eyes.

Image: Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara: Wearing a white shirt with hair let loose, Nayanthara looks stunning in this monochromatic picture. She will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film’s teaser was released on Friday. In KVRK’s poster, Nayanthara and Samantha are seen recreating the iconic Titanic pose but with a twist. In Titanic, Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) had only one Rose (Kate Winslet) but Vijay Sethupathi has two actresses striking the iconic pose with him.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez: In a messy bun, relaxing on a chair while sitting next to the balcony, Jacqueline Fernandes looks nothing less than a stunner in this picture. On Saturday, Jacqueline’s music video song ‘Mud Mud Ke’, which also marks the Indian debut of Michele Morrone, was released. The song has been composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony. ALSO READ Mud Mud Ke song out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone’s steamy chemistry will blow your mind; watch

Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram