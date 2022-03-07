ITA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant, pics of 9 biggest fashion horrors

The ITA Awards 2022 were held on Sunday in Mumbai. Take a look at the top 9 fashion disasters from the event.

The Indian Television Academy Awards, popularly known as the ITA Awards were held on Sunday in Mumbai. The red-carpet event was a star-studded affair as not only the who’s-who of the television world attended it but also the A-listers of Bollywood were its part. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and Kabir Khan were among those who attended. Awards ceremonies are not only about honouring the talents. They also mean some serious fashion business as red-carpet looks grab all the attention at any award function. So was the case with ITA Awards 2022 on Sunday. When the fashion police are on alert, a disaster cannot skip its radar. Speaking of disasters, not one but ITA Awards 2022 witnessed numerous fashion horrors.

How can Ranveer Singh ever miss out on being on the list of worst dressed celebrities? In fact, he is one of the front runners in this. A velvet suit with one sleeve in white and black stripes are horrendous. But we are not surprised. Ranveer had made us all ok with the fact that his dressing sense has gone for a toss, only to never return again.

The word 'extra' is synonymous with Rakhi Sawant! Whether it is her make-up, acting, drama or fashion, Rakhi has to do everything extra. Rakhi's attire, from top-to-bottom, shouts nothing but horror. The loud make-up, the extra bling, and of course, the hug red rose kind of a thing that she wore, are nothing but fashion red flags.

Nia Sharma is not knew to the list of fashion blunders. None would be surprised to see her wearing soemthing as horrific as this so-called white netted dress. It is undoubtedly one of the worst dresses of all times worn by any actress. Wonder what Nia's designer had kept in mind while creating this piece.

Vaani Kapoor is quite an Indian beauty. Rare are the occasions when she wears something that may be considered average, leave alone disastrous. However, at the ITA Awards 2022, Vaani wore a black saree and proved that even sarees can sometimes turn out to be horrific. Everything was good about the black saree until it's pallu caught the attention. A mutli-coloured, feather-like pallu was nothing but a nightmare. It appeared as if the actor's designer used pieces of rugs for it.

Mini Mathur wore a white saree with printed black flowers on it. She accessorised it with a Louis Vitton belt. However, the way it was draped on Mini, made it land her in our list of fashion horrors. Not to forget the blouse which made her trousseau appear broader than ever.

Jaswin Kaur opted for a bandhej lehenga in shades of green and blue. Although you can never go wrong with bandhej, Jaswin's red carpet attire speaks otherwise. With so much white and bling on her outfit, the gold-coloured earrings she wore were also equally torturous to the eyes.

Deepishikha Nagpal may have flaunted her cleavage in a black lacy top but that did not spare the torture of seeing the actor in that horrific dress. The netted top along with a rustic-red skirt was shouting horror!

This red gown is exactly what you should not consider wearing to any event, for a red carpet event. although frills are the thing these days, this dress is clearly not why people have been opting for frills. It is a clear disaster, given how it's overflowing with frills.