    Urvashi Rautela celebrates birthday with 'REAL' gold cake worth Rs 3 crore gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 8:56 AM IST

    Urvashi Rautela shared many posts featuring pictures and videos of her birthday celebrations, including singer-rapper Yo Honey Singh. Urvashi celebrated her birthday by cutting a 'real gold' cake. 
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urvashi Rautela celebrated her birthday this weekend by cutting a 'real' 24-carat gold cake. Urvashi was seen in an Instagram video cutting into a gold-wrapped, three-tier cake with Yo Yo Honey Singh by her side.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was seen cutting her birthday cake while dressed in a lovely red attire. She seemed to be celebrating her birthday cake with the Love Dose 2 squad.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, Honey Singh lights the birthday cake and sings the birthday song with the song's team. Honey was spotted plucking out a gold-wrapped rose and feeding it to her after she cut a slice of cake.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from the 'gold' cake, a chocolate cake was also found on the table. Honey was spotted hacking into the cake, nearly butchering it.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urvashi shared one of the video with the caption, “Thanks a million to all my magnificent fans & loved ones for all your blessings I love you ♥️.” Sharing another post with the photos from the celebrations, she wrote, “#Birthday #BirthdayGirl #24CARATREALGOLDCAKE ❤️ BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS ON #LOVEDOSE 2 SETS. Thank you @yoyohoneysingh in the tapestry of my journey, your presence is woven with threads of gratitude. Your tireless efforts and genuine concern for me have crafted a brilliant chapter in my career. Words falter in capturing the depth of my emotions for you.”

    article_image6

    In an interview with Free Press Journal, Honey Singh said, ''I decided to mark this special occasion with a unique gesture by presenting her with a cake worth Rs 3 crore. I want this collaboration, this cake-cutting moment to go down in history as the most special thing anyone has done for his co-star. She's brilliant in her work and she deserves every bit of this treatment.''

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela are partnering for the second time on Second Dose, also known as Vigdiyan Heeryan. The duo initially collaborated on a famous song, Love Dose, which was released in 2014.

    article_image8

    Urvashi is one of the busiest stars on the job front. In the last year, she has made important guest cameos in four Telugu films: Bro, Skanda, Waltair Veerayya, and Agent. She has co-starred in the online series Inspector Avinash with Randeep Hooda. Upcoming projects include Dil Hai Grey and Black Rose, her Telugu film debut.

