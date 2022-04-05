(Pictures) Urfi Javed turns 'sexy' Barbie; shows cute moves at Mumbai airport

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed is well-known on social media, particularly on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. She frequently shares her daring photos, steamy photoshoots, and dance reels.

Urfi Javed, a well-known TV actress, is well-known for her unusual attire. Every day, a video of her bizarre wearing clothing goes viral. Aside from that, Urfi Javed is famous for her boldness. She shares her heart and shows everyone her side.



Urfi Javed, a popular model and Instagram influencer, has been attracting a lot of attention for her daring Instagram photos as well as her outspoken and rebellious demeanour on social media. On the other hand, she has received great praise and affection for her acting abilities.



Urfi has always enjoyed acting and dancing since she was a youngster. This desire is what drew her to the glamorous world of Mumbai. Her career began with the television sitcom Tedi Medi Family.



This programme was essential in launching her acting career. When it comes to matters like politics or her lifestyle choices, the 22-year-old has strong feelings.



Her fearlessness and willingness to speak up for what she believes in resonate with many young women, making her a role model. Also Read: Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress