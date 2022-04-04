Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    On Instagram, Disha Patani is frequently seen delighting her followers to sexy and sassy photographs of her stunning self; now take a look at her latest post

    Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is one of the industry's hottest outsiders who has made it big. On Instagram, the actress is frequently seen delighting her followers to sexy and sassy photographs of her stunning self.
     

    Yesterday, the diva shared a photo clip of herself channelling her inner Beyonce in a glittery beige ensemble. Jay-Drunk Z's in Love verses were borrowed by the actress. (Video)
     

    The Baaghi 2 actress is dressed in a champagne shimmer gown in the video. Disha looks like a dream on a starry night with minimum dewy makeup! She also uploaded a set of pictures captioning it ‘Makeup and hair by me🖤’. 
     

    Disha has captioned the reel with a black heart, saying nothing and letting her pictures speak volumes for her!

    Disha Patani

    As soon as Disha uploaded the post, her fans and enthusiasts bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. This is not the first time Disha has set the internet on fire. 
     

    The actress is known for breaking the internet with her fashion statements and raising the room's temperature. With all her posts being viral, Disha has always been a sensational star in Bollywood and on social media. Also Read: Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

     

     

    On the work front, Disha is enjoying an amazing career graph as of now. The actress is on a signing spree with several renowned brands and has an interesting lineup of films. She recently wrapped ‘Ek Villain 2’ and ‘Yodha’ which are slated to be released in 2022. Also Read: Disha Patani's latest hot bikini pictures are not to be miss

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    The Kashmir Files box office collection crosses Rs 331 cr; here's what Vivek Agnihotri says

    Bollywood Producer launches NFT Marketplace for Celebrities and Artists

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    MRPL purchases 1 million barrels of Russian Urals Crude for May loading

    Here's how new world number 1 Iga Swiatek reacted to Ashleigh Barty's retirement

    Watch: Alberta man catches 8 feet long sturgeon from Fraser river

    Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter breakup: Here's what their astrological predictions say

    Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

