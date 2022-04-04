Pictures and video: Disha Patani turns Beyonce, dons sexy beige shimmer short dress

On Instagram, Disha Patani is frequently seen delighting her followers to sexy and sassy photographs of her stunning self; now take a look at her latest post

Disha Patani, a Bollywood actress, is one of the industry's hottest outsiders who has made it big. On Instagram, the actress is frequently seen delighting her followers to sexy and sassy photographs of her stunning self.



Yesterday, the diva shared a photo clip of herself channelling her inner Beyonce in a glittery beige ensemble. Jay-Drunk Z's in Love verses were borrowed by the actress. (Video)



The Baaghi 2 actress is dressed in a champagne shimmer gown in the video. Disha looks like a dream on a starry night with minimum dewy makeup! She also uploaded a set of pictures captioning it ‘Makeup and hair by me🖤’.



Disha has captioned the reel with a black heart, saying nothing and letting her pictures speak volumes for her!

Disha Patani

As soon as Disha uploaded the post, her fans and enthusiasts bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. This is not the first time Disha has set the internet on fire.



The actress is known for breaking the internet with her fashion statements and raising the room's temperature. With all her posts being viral, Disha has always been a sensational star in Bollywood and on social media. Also Read: Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?