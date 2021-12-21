  • Facebook
    WHAT, WHY Urfi Javed? Actress spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit

    First Published Dec 21, 2021, 3:35 PM IST
    Urfi Javed took to Instagram and posted a new set of revealing photos in which she can be seen wearing a baby pink skirt.

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    TV actress Urfi Javed, one of the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is trending on social media again. Yes, last night, she shared a few pictures of social media grabbing attention with a bold baby pink skirt.
     

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    Urfi donned a pink satin skirt, revealing her high-thigh waist in a baby pink satin crop top with a front cut-out. She captioned the image as, "What time is it ?" As soon as she posted these pics, netizens responded to the pictures. People trolled the actress for wearing such a bold outfit.
     

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    One wrote, “You don’t wear bra and now you don’t wear panties as well,” another mentioned, “Ur dressing s so dirty..” One penned, “Isse achha toh Bina kapdon ke ghum le.”One more commented, “Shameless creature i dont want to say human.” Also Read: Urfi Javed goes braless, poses in middle of Mumbai street; diva gets trolled (Pictures)

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    Another wrote, "Are yaar aap famous hone ke liye Kuchh Bhi Karoge yaar main aapko bahut bada Fanta Big Boss aur o?TT Mein L?e?k?i?n? yah kya kar rahe ho"one social users wrote, "Isko kaunsa fashion bolte hai." Another wrote, "yeh kya hai".
     

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    Last week, Urfi got trolled for spoofing Priyanka Chopra and is known for making negative news because of her bizarre fashion and bold sartorial choices. Urfi once got trolled for a black cut-out she donned that was inspired by supermodel Kendall Jenner's. Also Read: Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Urfi Javed spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit RCB

    Urfi is just a 24-year-old debut in TV with ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by Bepannaah, Meri Durga and Puncch Beat Season 2. She was also seen in popular TV shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

