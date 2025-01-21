Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology

The highly anticipated film Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has been at the center of controversy ever since its announcement. After facing a year-long delay, the film has now been postponed once again. Diljit took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news, expressing his regret to fans.

In an emotional post, Diljit shared, "We are sorry and it pains us to inform that the movie Punjab ’95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control." The same message was shared by the film's producer, Honey Trehan, on his social media account.

Originally, Diljit had excitedly revealed the film's trailer a few days ago, also announcing its international release on February 7. However, while the trailer remains available on YouTube in some countries, it has been removed from YouTube India, raising further questions surrounding the film's release.

The primary reason behind the film’s delay is its ongoing struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its portrayal of the Punjab Police. The film is based on the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who exposed the extra-judicial killings of Sikh youth by the Punjab Police during the 1990s. Khalra was assassinated in 1995 for his efforts.

Reports suggest that the CBFC had requested as many as 120 cuts in the film, though it remains unclear whether the filmmakers have complied. Aside from Diljit, Punjab '95 also stars Arjun Rampal in a prominent role. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the film's new release date. Fans and critics alike continue to wait for updates on this highly controversial project.

