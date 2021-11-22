  • Facebook
    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Urfi Javed has always been the talk of the town for her choice of clothes. On Monday, she wore a bizarre lace top that has become the point of discussion on social media.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
    Bigg Boss OTT fame, Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her bizarre dresses. The lady was recently massively trolled for a black cutout that she wore for a restaurant outing. And now, again, Urfi Javed stepped out on Monday in yet another bizarre attire in black. Her black cutout dress was said to be inspired by that of Kendall Jenner.
    Spotted at the airport, Urfi Javed was seen in a sheer lace top paired with black pants. The off-shoulder lace top that Urfi preferred to wear as her airport look, for a complete skin show. Of course, her new outfit too did not seem to go down well with the public.

    While many had hilarious comments on her choice of outfit, some questioned the paps for clicking her images and “promoting” it. One of the users wrote: “in airport. I only know this lady with the naked clothes she wears and otherwise I do not know who she is and what art or talent she has….i think she wants this”.

    Another social media user schooled Urfi Javed and the photographers for the atrocious clothing. The user wrote: “Bull**** it is..public place mai vulgarity nai karni chahiye.. chote bache hote hai..ma baap hote hai .unke samne ye sab nt good.. don't support such stuff mam mam karke... Idiot it is.”

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets BRUTALLY trolled for her blouse; netizens call her 'fashion disaster of the year'

    Have a look at what Urfi Javed wore to the airport:

    This is not the first time that Urvi Javed has been called out by social media users for the clothes that she wears. Urfvi Javed seems to be a favourite of the trolls who always take note of her attires, make fun of it, and school her for the same.

    Recently, Alia Bhatt was also trolled for a dress that she wore for her best friend, Anushka Ranjan’s wedding with Aditya Seal. Alia wore a Manish Malhotra blouse (and a lehenga) which netizens thought was similar to a previous dress of Urfi Javed, further trolling Alia Bhatt for the same.

    Meanwhile, even though Urfi Javed has become a favourite of the trolls, she does not seem to get affected by what people have to say about her body or what she wears. In fact, she put up a new reel on her Instagram account wearing the same black cutdown dress and captioning it as “Really like your body”, which seems like a reply to her trolls.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 6:35 PM IST
