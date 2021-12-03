Urfi Javed goes braless, poses in middle of Mumbai street; diva gets trolled (Pictures)

Yesterday, Urfi Javed was photographed wearing bold cutout attire with a halter neck top and beige pants. Netizens called her 'shameless'

'Bigg Boss' OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for making negative news because of her bizarre fashion and bold sartorial choices. Urfi often irks the netizens with her selection of outfits. She never shies away from exploring with her bold fashion.



Urfi Javed created quite a stir among social media users when pictures of her wearing backless dresses, cropped denim jacket and pastel-pink bralette surfaced online. A few days ago, she was spotted yet another bizarre attire in black.



The actress got massively trolled for a black cut-out that she wore for a restaurant outing inspired by that of supermodel Kendall Jenner. Urfi preferred to wear the off-shoulder lace top as her airport look for a complete skin show. Also Read: Urfi Javed gets trolled again for wearing sexy dress: netizens say, 'Zip toh bandh kar lo'

Yesterday, she did it again. The diva was seen in a bold draped cut-out top, and pants have gone viral online. Urfi donned a satin halter neck top, beige pants, and gloves in a similar shade paired with wedges.



She had defined eyebrows, mascara and matte pink lip colour with hair tied in a high bun. The shutterbugs clicked Urfi Javed in the middle of the road in Mumbai, which drew the attention with her bold outfit.



Netizens started dropping some nasty comments like "Abe ye kaisa chaddar hai," wrote one of the users. "Kiska chadar udha layi ha," wrote another. One user wrote, "Ya Allah is ladki ko kapde dila do."



One of them commented, "Project Roadway Queen," while another one wrote, "Pagal ho gai ho tum." Urfi also posed with some fans who identified her from her previous outfits.

