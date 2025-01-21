Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Shariful Fakir, the accused in the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, was found to have maintained contact in Bangladesh through frequent calls and mobile applications.

Mumbai: The Bangladeshi national apprehended for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan had entered India illegally seven months ago, authorities revealed on Tuesday. He reportedly used the Aadhaar card of a West Bengal resident to obtain a SIM card before relocating to Mumbai. The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), was arrested by the police on Sunday (Jan 19) in Thane. Police revealed that Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das, entered India illegally by crossing the Dawki River seven months ago.

An official stated that the accused spent a few weeks in West Bengal, where he used a local resident's Aadhaar card to obtain a SIM card before relocating to Mumbai to look for work.

According to authorities, the initial investigation revealed that the SIM card used by the accused was registered under the name Khukumoni Jahangir Sekha, a resident of West Bengal.

The official added that Fakir attempted to obtain an Aadhaar card for himself but was unsuccessful.

In Mumbai, the accused specifically sought jobs that didn’t require documentation. A labor contractor, Amit Pandey, assisted him in securing housekeeping roles at pubs and hotels in Worli and Thane.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday (Jan 21), five days after he was stabbed at his Mumbai home. Khan was hospitalised following a shocking knife attack during an attempted burglary at his home.

Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in upscale Bandra, an official said. A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said.

