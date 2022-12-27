Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY topless video: Actress shocks netizens with nude post; barely covers herself with plate

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi surprised netizens when she shared a topless video while holding a dish of pancakes and orange juice to conceal her modesty. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed's distinctive fashion choices continue to make her headlines. Every time the Bigg Boss OTT star is spotted out in public, her clothing choices leave everyone speechless.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While many of Uorfi's followers praise her for being brave and innovative, others mock her for her 'strange and unusual' dress choices. Urfi Javed is being ridiculed again, but this time not for what she is wearing, but for going topless!
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed poses topless in a video shared on her official Instagram profile, holding a plate of pancakes in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other, to disguise her modesty. Posing in a black figure-hugging skirt, the actress exuded oomph.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi sat on a couch and posed for the camera while wearing a big necklace. Urfi accessorised her appearance with her typical dewy makeup and open locks. Urfi put in the captions, "breakfast!"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after the video was posted, netizens began mocking her for her attire. One of the social media users commented, “Sunny Leone ki behen," another added, “Wrong use of feminism rights." A third comment reads, “Hey maa Mata jee 🙈 🙈 🙊 🙉 🙊."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, in an interview with a media outlet, Bigg Boss OTT fame stated that social media trolling does not affect her mental health since she has built a thick skin. "It only affects when I want it to. I've grown a really thick skin now. It does not affect me. "To be honest, I'm not touched by it," she had stated.
     

