    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
    Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has not been keeping good health lately. She has taken to her Instagram handle to post details related to her health. Read to know about the same right here.

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for flaunting her bold looks in hot outfits. She always makes heads turn in jaw-dropping attires. A few hours ago, the actress took to her social media handle to post seductive photos in a saree.

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    She flaunted her desi look and revealed in her caption that she is 'so sick' that she may have to spend her New Year on a mattress. The diva further said that her wish of spending New Year on a mattress became true as she has been unwell.

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    She is one of the few stars known for her sartorial picks and is very active on her gram. She keeps posting stunning photos and videos. However, she ignores the trolls and lives life the way she wants. Her sea of fans drooled over the photos and posted feedback on the comment section. 

    Also read: WHAT, WHY Urfi Javed? Actress spotted in BOLD slit pink skirt; gets trolled for her weird outfit
     

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    Urfi, who is 24-years-old is known for her TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji. The diva knows to balance her professional and personal life. Talking further about her, a few days back, a video clip of the actress surfaced online where she was criticised for the outfit that she had worn.

    Also read: Urfi Javed's latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it 'hot and sexy’ (PHOTOS)
     

    Urfi Javed falls sick, read to know about her health details SCJ

    A celebrity photographer had posted the clip where Urfi was seen walking inside a room. Although it was not well received by her fans. There is not a particular word to describe what the dress was but many addressed it as cut-out-pant-suit. The actress was seen carrying the suit very well but was not even spared. Users asked her, "Who makes her weird clothes?" Another user called her "an attention seeker". A third user said that she needed to be given nice clothes or be given a needle and a handle.

