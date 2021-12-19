  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed's latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it 'hot and sexy’ (PHOTOS)

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 6:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Urfi Javed's new series of pictures, where she is seen in a printed blue swimsuit shared on social media, gets mixed reactions

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    TV actress Urfi Javed knows how to be in the headlines and grabs social media users attention with her unconventional fashion and dressing style. Urfi never fails to surprise netizens with her super bold looks from time to time. 

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Today, Urfi shared a series of hot pictures on Instagram, where she is seen in printed blue swimsuits with a deep cut as she stepped into the pool. In her caption, Urfi Javed wrote, "Soaking the sun ☀️ take me back!" 

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Soon her comment section was flooded with comments like, “Pron (porn) video kiyu nhi banati ho paise bahut milege”. One Insta user wrote, “iski dress smjh nhi aati kbhi mujhe.” Some loved her latest post like one wrote, ‘hot and sexy’. Some people appreciated Urfi’s pictures. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Urfi Javed was seen playing the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. The actress was also seen in a few more TV shows like Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    In 2020, Urfi joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Not just that, she also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini.

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Because of her fashion sense, Urvi Javed gets trolled many times. Her wacky and bizarre dress becomes the talk to the town. She had previously worn a black cutout dress exactly like the Kendal Jenner. While supermodel Kendal Jenner aced the look, Urfi failed to impress. Last month, she was also seen in a completely see-through top at the Mumbai airport. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed gets trolled for her dress; here is what netizens have to say

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more performance at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding RCB

    (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Ritesh Singh is a lie', claims Ritesh's ex-wife Snigdha Priya

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO] SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video] SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Is Tejasswi Prakash pregnant? Here's what we know about the same [Video]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos] SCJ

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills with her pets on Sunday morning [Photos]

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Goa did not lose its links to India even after 450 years of Portuguese rule, says PM Modi

    Did Pushpa makers delete Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's BOLD scene from the film? Read this RCB

    Did Pushpa makers delete Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's BOLD scene from the film? Read this

    another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt golden temple gcw

    In less than 24 hrs, another man beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over alleged sacrilege attempt

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli says vote for those who want to empower you gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi addresses women in Rae Bareli, says vote for those who want to empower you

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon