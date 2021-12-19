Urfi Javed's latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it 'hot and sexy’ (PHOTOS)

Urfi Javed's new series of pictures, where she is seen in a printed blue swimsuit shared on social media, gets mixed reactions

TV actress Urfi Javed knows how to be in the headlines and grabs social media users attention with her unconventional fashion and dressing style. Urfi never fails to surprise netizens with her super bold looks from time to time.

Today, Urfi shared a series of hot pictures on Instagram, where she is seen in printed blue swimsuits with a deep cut as she stepped into the pool. In her caption, Urfi Javed wrote, "Soaking the sun ☀️ take me back!"

Soon her comment section was flooded with comments like, “Pron (porn) video kiyu nhi banati ho paise bahut milege”. One Insta user wrote, “iski dress smjh nhi aati kbhi mujhe.” Some loved her latest post like one wrote, ‘hot and sexy’. Some people appreciated Urfi’s pictures. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

Urfi Javed was seen playing the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. The actress was also seen in a few more TV shows like Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2.

In 2020, Urfi joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Not just that, she also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini.