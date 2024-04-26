Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Gautam Buddha Nagar voting today; Know what's open and shut

    While Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25, Gautam Budh Nagar is voting between 7am to 5pm on April 26 as it is part of Uttar Pradesh. Know what's open and shut

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 7:50 AM IST

    NOIDA, or the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is voting today (Friday, April 26). Among the prominent contenders are Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Awana of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and Rajendra Singh Solanki of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    Three subdivisions make up Gautam Buddha Nagar: Dadri, Jewar, and Noida. Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Jewar, YEIDA city, and Dankaur are all located inside the district. Nearly 26.75 lakh people are eligible to vote in the region today, the results for which will be declared on June 4.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: What's open and what's closed?

    • Liquor stores in Noida and Greater Noida will stay closed till midnight on Friday, April 26, after closing in the evening of April 24.
    • Although shopping centers in Noida, such as DLF Mall of India, will be open, its restaurants and bars will not serve alcohol because it is a "dry day."
    • The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said that within 24 hours of voting, patrons who display their tattooed fingers at over 50 eateries in Noida will receive a 20% discount.
    • Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will remain shut today, but will be functional on Saturday, April 27.
    • The Nagar administration will felicitate those residents’ welfare authorities (RWAs) and apartment owners’ association (AOAs) where voter turnout shows an improvement.
    • The district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar has directed enterprises and industries located in Noida and Greater Noida to declare April 26 as a paid holiday for their employees.
    • Good news! Stock exchanges in Noida and Greater Noida will be open on April 26 so locals who trade in shares can keep doing so without any difficulties. The NSE has announced that it would be closed on May 20, the day of the Mumbai vote.

    The city, which is a part of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), was named after Gautama Buddha. While Delhi will vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25, Gautam Budh Nagar is voting between 7am to 5pm on April 26 as it is part of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, which has the most number of Members of Parliament (80), will cast votes in each of the seven stages.

