    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 66,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala to strengthen security

    As Kerala is going to polls for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, security has been tightened in the state and polling booths. Over 66,000 police personnel have been deployed in Kerala for vote security.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 7:40 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: 66,303 police personnel have been deployed for the security during the Lok Sabha election voting in Kerala today (April 26). Of these, 41,976 personnel are police officers and 24,327 personnel are special police officers. The security deployment is divided into 144 election subdivisions. Central forces will also be present at the violence prone booths.

    The police deployment in the state is as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. Kerala Police informed that 41,976 police officers and 24,327 Special Police Officers will be in the forefront for the smooth conduct of elections this time. 

    144 election subdivisions have been formed under 20 district police chiefs in the state. The DySPs are responsible for this. Each police station will have patrolling teams to maintain law and order. Also, a team of Drutakarma Sena will be stationed in all police station limits for the election day.

    Group patrol system has also been introduced by dividing the polling stations into clusters. Central forces have also been deployed at the polling stations which have been found to be problem-affected.

    ADGP MR Ajith Kumar is the state level nodal officer for police deployment. IG Harshita Attaluri is the Assistant Police Nodal Officer at Police Headquarters.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 8:27 AM IST
