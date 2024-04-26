Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka gears up for phase 1 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 30,602 booths

    The first phase of voting for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka began with tight security and preparations for a fair process. Over 2.88 crore voters are eligible, with 30,602 polling booths and extensive security measures. Bengaluru Rural is a key battleground. The Election Commission aims for transparent and efficient elections.

    Lok sabha elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    The first phase of the voting to the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka began on Friday (April 26) at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The vote counting will take place on June 4. Preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and fair voting process across the state. With 30,602 polling booths set up and tight security measures in place, the stage is set for voters to exercise their democratic rights.

    The Election Commission has left no stone unturned in its efforts to conduct the elections transparently and efficiently. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena announced that 14 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on Friday. A total of 2.88 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across these constituencies.

    Security measures:

    To ensure the safety and security of voters and polling booths, stringent security arrangements have been implemented. A whopping 1.40 lakh personnel have been deployed for election duties, including 50,000 police personnel and 65,000 central and state armed forces. Additionally, 5,000 sensitive observers have been appointed to oversee the proceedings.

    A total of 30,602 polling booths have been set up across the state, with webcasting arranged in 19,701 booths to monitor the voting process closely. CCTV cameras have been installed in 1,370 polling booths to enhance security and transparency. Notably, the Bengaluru North Constituency boasts the highest number of polling booths, with 2,911 stations, while the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency has 1,842 booths.

    To facilitate maximum voter turnout, a general holiday with pay has been declared for all government offices, schools, colleges, and public sector undertakings falling under the jurisdiction of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies participating in the first phase. This move aims to ensure that employees and voters have ample time to cast their votes without any hindrance.

    Alternative identity proof:

    While voters are required to carry their voter ID cards to the polling stations, alternate documents such as an Aadhaar Card, Narega Card, Pass Book with a photograph issued by the Bank/Post Office, among others, are also acceptable. Additionally, MPs, MLAs, and voters with special disability cards can cast their votes by presenting one of the specified identity cards. To prevent multiple voting, ink markings on the voter's left index finger will be implemented.

    Out of all the 14 constituencies going to vote tomorrow, Bengaluru rural remains the eye for each and everyone as it is seen as the battleground of the two families, HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr. CN Manjunath is contesting against DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. The constituency has been a Congress stronghold over the past 10 years.

    List of 14 constituencies where the first phase of elections is taking place:

    Udupi-Chikkamagaluru
    Hassan
    Dakshina Kannada
    Chitradurga
    Tumkur
    Mandya
    Mysore
    Chamarajanagar
    Bengaluru Rural
    Bengaluru North
    Bengaluru Central
    Bengaluru South
    Chikkaballapur
    Kolar

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
