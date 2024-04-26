Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Don't sit at home, come out and vote...' Sudha Murty after voting in Bengaluru

    Karnataka is voting for 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and is set to vote for the remaining 14 on May 7. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on May 7.

    In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Rajya Sabha MP, novelist, and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast her vote on Friday at the BES polling station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Following her participation in the democratic process, Murty urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote.

    After casting his ballot in Bengaluru, Murty said, "I want to urge everyone to use their right to vote and pick their leader by getting out of bed and going to the polls. I've always believed that voters in metropolitan regions tend to be fewer than those in rural ones. She further said, "I request young people to come out and vote as I have seen more people my age do so."

    Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy exercised his voting rights at the BES polling station in Bengaluru today. "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us," said Narayana Murthy after casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Karnataka is voting on 14 seats on Friday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Voting on 14 seats today will take place in second phase for Karnataka. These seats are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, and Kolar.

    Renowned writer Sudha Murty, who wrote in both Kannada and English, stepped down as the Infosys Foundation's chair on December 31, 2021. In 2023, she received the Padma Bhushan in recognition of her services to the social work profession. She received the Padma Shri in 2006.

    Murty is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is married to NR Narayana Murty, a co-founder of Infosys. President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on March 8.

