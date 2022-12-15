Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed beats Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan and many other Bollywood celebs-know how

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    Urfi Javed has been the world's most googled Asian celebrity in 2022. The  Bigg Boss OTT fame actress leaves behind Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed is the most searched Asian star in the world in 2022! Bigg Boss OTT fame wins off Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani to become the most googled Asian star in 2022. And this diva has attained this milestone before. Urfi has twice been named Asia's most sought celebrity.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed, a well-known personality in the entertainment sector, raises many eyes every time she walks on Mumbai streets. But she now has another feather in her cap. Urfi has surpassed renowned Bollywood superstars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others to become the most sought Asian in the world.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, the list of the 'Most Searched Asians on Google 2022' was announced, and Urfi Javed surpassed numerous prominent celebrities to become one of the Most Searched Asians.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The TV actress has become a big name among netizens; she has made the public go wild with her bold, weird design choices and was ranked 57th on the list of most searched Asians.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi was recently in the headlines for her feud with novelist Chetan Bhagat. He sparked the uproar by using Urfi's name while claiming that young people nowadays spend a lot of time on Instagram. He also said that her dresses 'distract 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed may presently be spotted on the set of Splitsvilla 14. She was previously seen in the song video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also appeared in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also took part in Bigg Boss OTT last year.
     

