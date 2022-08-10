Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Bimbisara takes over Vikrant Rona, Sita Ramam; rakes in nearly Rs 30 cr since release

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s film is turning out to be a bigger success at the box office this week, compared to the other three films in the run – Sita Ramam, Vikrant Rona and Ek Villain Returns. The Telugu periodical drama has raked in nearly Rs 30 crore since the time it hit the theatres on Friday. Continue reading to find out how the films performed on Tuesday's ticket window.

    Friday saw the release of two South films at the box office – Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s ‘Bimbisara’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’ that hit the theatres on August 5. A week before that another South film was released alongside a Bollywood movie; while Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ was released on July 28, Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ had a theatrical release on July 29. Though Vikrant Rona and Ek Villain Returns had their share of earnings in the past week, this week, the collections are being raked largely by Bimbisara, which seems to be giving tough competition to pan-India release Sita Ramam. These two films, particularly Bimbisara, have forced the collections of other films to slow down since their release. Take a look at who was the winner in the Tuesday race at the box office.

    Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Telugu film 'Bimbisars' has been performing well since the time it hit the theatres. Directed by Vashisht, the film has been produced by NTR Arts. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, brother of Jr NTR, has returned to the big screen after two years. According to the initial figures, the film has done a business of Rs 3.32 crore on Tuesday. Now, the total earnings of the film have gone up to Rs 29.37 crore.

    Sita Ramam: Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna's pan India film 'Sita Ramam' has given competition to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisar' in terms of earnings. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavpudi, earned more than 'Bimbisara' on Tuesday. According to the initial figures, the film has collected Rs 4.16 crore. In such a situation, the total earnings of the film have now gone up to Rs 22.36 crore. However, in terms of total collection so far, Bimbisara has earned more than Sita Ramam.

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's pan-India film 'Vikrant Rona' has entered the second week of its release. On Tuesday, the film did a business of Rs 1.49 crores, with the highest collection of Rs 1.11 crores in Kannada and only Rs 35 lakhs in Hindi. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 74.25 crore.

    Ek Villain Returns: Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead roles. This film benefitted from the fact that no other Hindi film has opened around it, giving it a straight two-week period to mint money. However, despite the benefit, the film has not been a great success at the ticket window. 'Ek Villain Returns' has so far collected a total of Rs 40.13 crores.

