    MMS video leak controversy: Who is Anjali Arora and why is the video a rage on social media?

    First Published Aug 10, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    Is Anjali Arora's MMS video gone viral? The actress is in the news for the same, and it does not seem to stop anytime soon.

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Social media has become such a medium today, from where people become stars overnight, for example, Urfi Jawad, Poonam Panday etc. With this help, many people's lives have changed, become famous, and become millionaires. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    One of the names is Anjali Arora, who has become quite popular by making reels on social media. She has many fans and followers, all thanks to her dance videos and photo shoots.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    However, Anjali Arora is currently grabbing the headlines because of her MMS video, which has been leaked on social media. According to reports, it has not been confirmed yet that the girl in the video is Anjali Arora. But many said that the video is of Anjali's.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    However, there is no official confirmation or statement from Anjali's side regarding the video. But, on social media, people and Anjali's fans are reacting fiercely about this matter. Where some people are trolling Anjali, so some users are also expressing surprise. Somebody says that Anjali Arora is being defamed deliberately. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Anjali Arora's Instagram

    Anjali Arora's Sufi Sufi song by Punjabi musician Dilraj Grewal was released on August 5 it was loved by many. Her admirers praised the video and praised her "screen presence." Also Read: Monalisa Sexy Photos and Videos: Bhojpuri actress' Instagram posts go viral

    Photo Courtesy: Lock Upp

    Anjali was also part of reality TV show captivity-based reality show Lock Upp where her friendship with Munawar Faruqui grabbed the limelight. She emerged as the second runner-up on the show, while Payal was the first runner-up and Munawar was the winner. Also Read: Pictures and Videos: Sara Ali Khan in New York City, visits Columbia University

