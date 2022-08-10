MMS video leak controversy: Who is Anjali Arora and why is the video a rage on social media?

Is Anjali Arora's MMS video gone viral? The actress is in the news for the same, and it does not seem to stop anytime soon.

Social media has become such a medium today, from where people become stars overnight, for example, Urfi Jawad, Poonam Panday etc. With this help, many people's lives have changed, become famous, and become millionaires.



One of the names is Anjali Arora, who has become quite popular by making reels on social media. She has many fans and followers, all thanks to her dance videos and photo shoots.



However, Anjali Arora is currently grabbing the headlines because of her MMS video, which has been leaked on social media. According to reports, it has not been confirmed yet that the girl in the video is Anjali Arora. But many said that the video is of Anjali's.



However, there is no official confirmation or statement from Anjali's side regarding the video. But, on social media, people and Anjali's fans are reacting fiercely about this matter. Where some people are trolling Anjali, so some users are also expressing surprise. Somebody says that Anjali Arora is being defamed deliberately.



Anjali Arora's Sufi Sufi song by Punjabi musician Dilraj Grewal was released on August 5 it was loved by many. Her admirers praised the video and praised her "screen presence."

