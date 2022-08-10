Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know

A few weeks ago, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Liger filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 7 to promote their film. Here's what happened next

Vijay Deverakonda will make his pan-India debut in Karan Johar's co-production 'Liger,' where he will act with Ananya Panday. Vijay and Ananya recently promoted their next actioner on Karan Johar's iconic talk show 'Koffee With Karan.'

The episode went viral on social media. While some people loved the humorous banter between Vijay and Ananya, others complained that Karan appeared to be on a quest to uncover Vijay's sex life throughout the episode.

Also Read: Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Liger star Vijay Deverakonda? Actress finally breaks silence

According to reports, Vijay is supposedly upset with Karan post the show, especially for making the actor associated with the phrase 'cheese,' which Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had nicknamed him on their KWK episode. Ananya Panday later asked whether she may share the same cheese tray, shocking KJo. Vijay mentioned in the chat show that he wouldn't mind being in a threesome

A close source close to the Liger star has told a media outlet that Vijay loves the attention he is getting in Bollywood and thankful to Karan Johar. Source said, “The actor is in love with all the attention he is getting and is only thankful to Karan Johar for everything. He is his mentor, and the star is full of gratitude for him as he helped him reach the Hindi audience through Liger."

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were recently forced to leave a Liger promotional event due to a stampede-like scenario caused by a big crowd of fans assembled at the site to catch their adored stars' glance. The event was held in a Navi Mumbai retail centre.

Also Read: Who is Saibal Bhattacharya? Bengali actor attempts suicide over his family dispute

Vijay’s Bollywood debut Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.