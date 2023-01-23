Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Luv Ranjan directs 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' which reunites Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time. Check out these amusing images from the trailer's debut.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The trailer for Luv Ranjan's highly anticipated romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was premiered in a massive event in Mumbai, attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bassi, and the film's directors.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with sizzling chemistry between the lead duo, breathtaking graphics, amusing conversations, and an idea that is as exciting, surprising, and twisted as the title itself, while being completely accessible.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The event was hosted by stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who practically brought the house down with his brilliant one-liners and set the stage for the release of the exciting trailer.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The event was hosted by stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who practically brought the house down with his brilliant one-liners and set the stage for the release of the exciting trailer.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Luv Ranjan, famed for films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' and 'Akaash Vani,' will helm the forthcoming feature.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    When Jhoothi Shradha and Makkaar Ranbir took the stage alongside Director Luv Ranjan, tales flowed and it was clear that the film's filming was as much fun as it seems on the screen.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding update: From guests to food to SHAADI attire- read detail

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan Pathaan RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's film teaser to release with Shah Ruth Khan’s Pathaan

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty thank PM Modi for renaming 21 Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding RBA

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Ajay Devgn's special message for Suniel Shetty for his daughter's wedding

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down - adt

    Maharashtra Governor Koshyari says he 'conveyed his desire to PM Modi' to step down

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ATKMB signs Glan Martins again-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan signs Glan Martins again

    Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay HC denies bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma AJR

    Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay HC denies bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma

    Union Budget 2023 GDP to Economic Survey more Annual budget terminology decoded gcw

    Union Budget 2023: GDP to Economic Survey & more; Annual budget terminology decoded

    Pathaan Ringtone: Know how to set hello tunes on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea mobile number RBA

    Pathaan Ringtone: Know how to set hello tunes on Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea mobile number

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon