Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor all set for their NEXT film

Luv Ranjan directs 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' which reunites Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time. Check out these amusing images from the trailer's debut.



The trailer for Luv Ranjan's highly anticipated romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was premiered in a massive event in Mumbai, attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bassi, and the film's directors.

The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with sizzling chemistry between the lead duo, breathtaking graphics, amusing conversations, and an idea that is as exciting, surprising, and twisted as the title itself, while being completely accessible.

The event was hosted by stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who practically brought the house down with his brilliant one-liners and set the stage for the release of the exciting trailer.

Luv Ranjan, famed for films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,' and 'Akaash Vani,' will helm the forthcoming feature.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

