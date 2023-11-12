Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T-series Diwali Bash 2023: Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Shriya Saran and others were spotted [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Bollywood luminaries are currently immersed in the vibrant festivities of Diwali, with a recent highlight being the star-studded T-Series Diwali bash. Among the glittering array of attendees were acclaimed actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal, and Shriya Saran, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to the celebratory event

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash in a gold saree and matching ensemble looking pretty as ever

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Leone was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city in a black and gold lehanga

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city in a black ensemble. She looked pretty as ever

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Mika Singh was spotted wearing a black ensemble at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city. Tinsel-town has been awake with numerous parties

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Chunkey Panday was spotted wearing an orange kurta and beige pyajamas at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Nusratt Bharuccha was spotted wearing a brown dess at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city

