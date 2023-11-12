T-series Diwali Bash 2023: Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Shriya Saran and others were spotted [PICTURES]

Bollywood luminaries are currently immersed in the vibrant festivities of Diwali, with a recent highlight being the star-studded T-Series Diwali bash. Among the glittering array of attendees were acclaimed actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal, and Shriya Saran, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to the celebratory event

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash in a gold saree and matching ensemble looking pretty as ever

Sunny Leone was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city in a black and gold lehanga

Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city in a black ensemble. She looked pretty as ever

Mika Singh was spotted wearing a black ensemble at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city. Tinsel-town has been awake with numerous parties

Chunkey Panday was spotted wearing an orange kurta and beige pyajamas at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city

Nusratt Bharuccha was spotted wearing a brown dess at the T-series Diwali bash last night in the city