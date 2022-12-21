Trouble for Urfi Javed: Actress detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing' outfit-report

According to the most recent news, Urfi Javed, who is also called Uorfi and is well-known for her innovative and out-of-the-box fashion choices, was recently detained while shooting a video in Dubai.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi Javed, a social media phenomenon, knows how to dominate the news. While most of the time, she is trending on various social media platforms for her unusual dress sense, her outspoken character occasionally causes conflicts. However, Urfi is currently in the headlines due to claims that she has been detained in Dubai, UAE.



According to India Today, Uorfi was on holiday in the UAE when she was caught filming a video in a public location wearing revealing attire, which is illegal in the nation. As a result, she was held and questioned by officials.



However, when media representatives attempted to contact Urfi's team to learn more about the situation, they allegedly declined to comment. According to a close source, "she shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit she produced, which was exposing according to others here in Dubai."



Also, the source added, “The fact that there is no problem with the outfit, but where she shot the video was an open area and they don't consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. The police are questioning her. Let's see what happens."



It is worth noting that Urfi has already stated that she is prohibited from travelling to Dubai. Urfi, despite her provocative attire and odd fashion sense, is unable to fly to Dubai since she lacks a surname.

"Actually, the Dubai authorities indicated that Indian passports with single names (no surname) cannot acquire Visa," Urfi had previously stated. Actually, I don't have a surname. I just say 'Javed' like that. I don't have a last name. I was never given a surname. My passport just has Uorfi inscribed on it. So there you have it. "However, I believe it has now been modified," she said.

Meanwhile, Urfi was recently featured on MTV's iconic dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, presented by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. In the show, she was noted for her outlandish wardrobe choices.

