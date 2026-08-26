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Inside Toxic Star Nayanthara's Multi-Crore Real Estate Portfolio: Chennai Poes Garden Home Worth Rs. 31 Crore
Nayanthara's real estate portfolio spans luxury homes in Chennai and Hyderabad, from a sprawling bungalow-studio to a Rs 31.5 crore Poes Garden duplex, reflecting her impressive property investments
Nayanthara House
As Nayanthara's performance in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups wins praise from audiences, interest in the actor's life away from the screen has also grown. Her real estate portfolio with husband Vignesh Shivan includes some of Chennai's most talked-about luxury properties.
In 2021, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan purchased a 4-BHK apartment in Chennai, making them neighbours of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple's sprawling 16,500 sq ft residence was later showcased in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.
The luxurious home features a private swimming pool, home theatre and gym. One of its most striking features is its enormous 1,500 sq ft bathroom, adding to the property's lavish appeal.
The couple also owns a colonial-style bungalow-studio in Chennai's Venus Colony. Architectural Digest featured exclusive pictures of the property in March 2025, offering a glimpse into the couple's distinctive taste in interiors.
Spread across approximately 7,000 sq ft, the property consists of two double-height glass structures. Its interiors combine contemporary design with traditional elements, including handcrafted wooden sculptures, pottery collected from different parts of the world and carefully selected artefacts.
The space was renovated with a focus on natural light and ventilation. Earthy textures, linen fabrics and teak finishes give the property a warm, understated character, while the tropical touches add to its relaxed aesthetic.
The Rs 31.5 Crore Poes Garden Duplex
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan added another high-value property to their Chennai portfolio in December 2025, purchasing a luxury duplex in the prestigious Poes Garden area.
The property was acquired for Rs 31.5 crore and has a built-up area of approximately 14,369 sq ft. According to publicly reported property details, Nayanthara holds a 90% share in the home, while Vignesh owns the remaining 10%.
The Poes Garden address makes the purchase particularly notable, as the neighbourhood is known for being home to several prominent personalities. For Nayanthara, the acquisition further expands an already impressive collection of properties in Chennai.
Nayanthara's Hyderabad Properties And Kerala Connection
Nayanthara's property investments are not limited to Chennai. The actor also owns multiple properties in Hyderabad, including two apartments in the upscale Banjara Hills area.
The two Hyderabad apartments were reportedly purchased for more than Rs 15 crore. Nayanthara is known to use these homes when she is in the city for film shoots, giving her a private base while working away from Chennai.
She is also reported to own another property in Hyderabad, although details about that residence have not been widely disclosed publicly.
Apart from her city properties, Nayanthara also has an ancestral home in Kerala, according to earlier reports. Together, these properties highlight how the actor has built a sizeable real estate portfolio across the southern states.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara's professional calendar remains packed. She is set to appear in the romantic comedy Hi, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026. She is also working on Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 alongside Salman Khan, which is expected to arrive around Eid 2027.
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