As Nayanthara's performance in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups wins praise from audiences, interest in the actor's life away from the screen has also grown. Her real estate portfolio with husband Vignesh Shivan includes some of Chennai's most talked-about luxury properties.

In 2021, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan purchased a 4-BHK apartment in Chennai, making them neighbours of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple's sprawling 16,500 sq ft residence was later showcased in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

The luxurious home features a private swimming pool, home theatre and gym. One of its most striking features is its enormous 1,500 sq ft bathroom, adding to the property's lavish appeal.

The couple also owns a colonial-style bungalow-studio in Chennai's Venus Colony. Architectural Digest featured exclusive pictures of the property in March 2025, offering a glimpse into the couple's distinctive taste in interiors.

Spread across approximately 7,000 sq ft, the property consists of two double-height glass structures. Its interiors combine contemporary design with traditional elements, including handcrafted wooden sculptures, pottery collected from different parts of the world and carefully selected artefacts.

The space was renovated with a focus on natural light and ventilation. Earthy textures, linen fabrics and teak finishes give the property a warm, understated character, while the tropical touches add to its relaxed aesthetic.