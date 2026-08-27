A Chandigarh court has issued notices to Salman Khan, his sister Alvira, and the Being Human Foundation over a franchise dispute. A businessman claims he invested over Rs 2 crore but suffered financial losses due to lack of support from the actor and his trust.

Lawyer Alleges Lack of Support In response to the notice, advocate Rajwinder Raj stated that his client received no support from the Bollywood actor or the trust. Speaking to ANI, Rajwinder Raj shared that his client even after investing more than Rs 2 crore faced significant financial loss due to the lack of support. "Salman Khan and his sister have a trust, Being Human. They launched their first jewellery showroom here in Chandigarh. The franchise for this was awarded to my client, Arun Gupta, based in Manimajra. My client received no support from Salman Khan or the trust. He had invested over Rs 2 crore, and the lack of support resulted in significant financial loss," he said.The advocate also stated that Salman Khan had invited the client to the Bigg Boss house. "The court has sent them a notice; they can now appear through their advocate. The notice has been served... When the brand was launched, Salman Khan had invited my client to the Bigg Boss house. He had promised to personally visit Chandigarh for the publicity of the first showroom launch, but he never came. Neither he nor the trust followed up; the franchise rights had been further assigned to Style Quotient Jewellery, yet there was no response from that side either... The next date is October 5, 2026," he added. Case Details The notices were issued in the case of Arun Gupta Vs Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. at the pre-cognisance stage under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has sought a response to the complaint filed by the complainant and has directed the parties to appear before the court in person or through their lawyer. The notices in the matter were issued on August 24, 2026. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Chandigarh court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Dr Ambika Sharma issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and the Being Human Foundation in a matter pertaining to an alleged franchise dispute.In response to the notice, advocate Rajwinder Raj stated that his client received no support from the Bollywood actor or the trust. Speaking to ANI, Rajwinder Raj shared that his client even after investing more than Rs 2 crore faced significant financial loss due to the lack of support. "Salman Khan and his sister have a trust, Being Human. They launched their first jewellery showroom here in Chandigarh. The franchise for this was awarded to my client, Arun Gupta, based in Manimajra. My client received no support from Salman Khan or the trust. He had invested over Rs 2 crore, and the lack of support resulted in significant financial loss," he said.The advocate also stated that Salman Khan had invited the client to the Bigg Boss house. "The court has sent them a notice; they can now appear through their advocate. The notice has been served... When the brand was launched, Salman Khan had invited my client to the Bigg Boss house. He had promised to personally visit Chandigarh for the publicity of the first showroom launch, but he never came. Neither he nor the trust followed up; the franchise rights had been further assigned to Style Quotient Jewellery, yet there was no response from that side either... The next date is October 5, 2026," he added.The notices were issued in the case of Arun Gupta Vs Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. at the pre-cognisance stage under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has sought a response to the complaint filed by the complainant and has directed the parties to appear before the court in person or through their lawyer. The notices in the matter were issued on August 24, 2026. (ANI)