3 6 Image Credit : X/@KvnProductions

This is the basic story of Toxic

The story is set in Goa when it was still under Portuguese rule, much like Hyderabad was under the Nizam. The place was a hub for illegal activities and mafia gangs. These groups fought for control over the drug trade and the city's underworld. Betrayal and power politics were common. The film follows Rai (Yash) as he survives and rises in this dangerous world. Nayanthara plays his sister Ganga, while Kiara Advani is his lover, Nadia. In a twist, his own sister plots to kill him. The roles of Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria are key to the plot. Plus, Yash plays a double role as Rai and Rumi, appearing in three different looks.