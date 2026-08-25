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Toxic First Review: Hit Or Miss? Yash’s Action Spectacle Gets Early Verdict Ahead Of Release
Four years after the blockbuster KGF 2, Yash returns to the big screen with Toxic. The highly anticipated action film releases on August 26, with early first-review reports already creating buzz.
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Image Credit : X/@KvnProductions
Yash is all set to wow audiences with Toxic
Yash became a pan-India star after the 'KGF' movies. Now, he's returning after four years with 'Toxic'. Geethu Mohandas has directed the film, and Yash himself has co-written the story. KVN Productions' KV Narayana is the producer, and the film's budget is a massive ₹500-600 crore. It features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. The movie releases on August 26 as a Rakhi special.
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Toxic gets an 'A' certificate
The film has already cleared censorship and received an 'A' certificate, meaning only those above 18 can watch it. The makers even released a warning note about its content. Reports say the film has a lot of romance, action, violence, and scenes of drinking and smoking, which led to the 'A' rating. The movie's runtime is 3 hours and 14 minutes. A few critics and buyers have already seen it, and their reports are now out.
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This is the basic story of Toxic
The story is set in Goa when it was still under Portuguese rule, much like Hyderabad was under the Nizam. The place was a hub for illegal activities and mafia gangs. These groups fought for control over the drug trade and the city's underworld. Betrayal and power politics were common. The film follows Rai (Yash) as he survives and rises in this dangerous world. Nayanthara plays his sister Ganga, while Kiara Advani is his lover, Nadia. In a twist, his own sister plots to kill him. The roles of Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria are key to the plot. Plus, Yash plays a double role as Rai and Rumi, appearing in three different looks.
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Highlights in Toxic
Early reports are giving mixed opinions. Some say Yash has given a career-best performance in his two roles. The film is apparently very story-driven and needs your full attention to understand its depth. The romantic scenes between Yash and Kiara Advani are said to be a major treat for the youth. At the same time, the emotional scenes between Yash and Nayanthara are a big highlight. The characters played by Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria will also surprise the audience.
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Yash's film to shake the box office
People are saying every frame of the film looks grand and lavish, making it a visual treat. Ravi Basrur's music and BGM are reportedly the soul of the movie. The action scenes are another highlight that will have the audience whistling. It's not just action and romance; the film gives a lot of importance to emotions. Critics say Rai's journey to becoming a king is very engaging. However, some claim these positive reviews are paid promotions. There's a buzz that certain critics, like KRK, are being paid to give 4-star ratings, but nobody really trusts him anymore.
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Image Credit : X/@KvnProductions
Shocking report for Toxic
On the other hand, Umair Sandhu gave a very negative review. He called 'Toxic' the 'Saaho' of Yash's career. He said Yash's dialogue delivery is weak and called the film a 'B-grade, semi-porn movie' with bad stunts. While he liked Kiara's look, he called her acting 'cringe' and said the film is a copy of 'Animal'. He claims Yash taking on too many roles—story, direction, production—is the reason the film will be a disaster. He gave it just a 2-star rating. With such different opinions, it's clear people don't trust KRK or Umair Sandhu. For the real verdict, wait for the official AsiaNet review.
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