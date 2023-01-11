Thunivu LEAKED: Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters and other Torrent sites
Thunivu HD full film leaked: The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP. And directed by H. Vinoth, who earlier directed two superhit films Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar.
Thunivu, an action thriller film starring Ajith Kumar, will be released on January 11, and it will be AK's first major release. H. Vinoth directs the film, earlier directed two blockbuster films with AK, Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai. Boney Kapoor will produce it through his company Bayview Projects LLP.
The film's lead stars are Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier. Key characters include John Kokken, Veera, and Bagavathi Perumal. Nirav Shah, the cinematographer, and Ruben, the editor, are also on the crew. Ghibran created the film's music, while Vaisagh wrote the lyrics.
Thunivu Trailer launched two weeks ago and received a fantastic audience response. It has received over 50 million views on YouTube. Three songs from the film were released, and all three were successful. The film was promoted extensively in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other nations.
Red Giant Movies bought the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights to Thunivu at 60 crores. The theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were sold for more than 3 crores.
The theatrical rights in Karnataka and Kerala were acquired for more than 3.6 crores and 2.5 crores, respectively. The film's Hindi dubbing rights were sold for 25 crores. The international theatrical rights were sold for 14 crores.
As per the shows, the film's satellite and digital distribution rights were sold for ₹65 crores and ₹20 crores, respectively. Netflix and satellite rights acquired Sun TV acquired digital streaming rights.
The film may be downloaded here. For more than four hours before the film's release, it was trending on Google Trends. However, everyone should see the film in theatres. The production company will take action who leak the film through TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters 9xflix.com, bolly4u, isaimini, kuttymovies7, filmygod, veganmovies, desiremovies, katmovieshd, bolly4u, jaisha moviez, movie4me, filmy4wab, moviezwap, ibomma, coolmovieshd, movieverse, 9xmovies, and moviesda.
Most people should be made aware of the consequences of downloading movies from pirate websites. By visiting pirate websites and downloading movies from them, you are putting your device at danger. Additionally, looking for these websites will add complexity to your device, perhaps leading in privacy issues.
(Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)