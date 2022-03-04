Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other titles to watch this weekend

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

    Restless to The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and many more, Asianet Newsable brings you the list of movies and OTT shows to watch this weekend

    This weekend is extraordinary. Many shows and movies are released from Ajay Devgn starring series  Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz's The Batman to Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and many more. So we want to make your life easier by listing some weekend viewing recommendations that you can see in your TV sets and also at the movie halls. Take a look
     

    Rudra: The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn starring series released today on Disney+ Hotstar. The show also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The series is a remake of the British series 'Luther', which gives a dark and riveting tale of a cop's voyage of discovering truths and bringing victims justice. 
     

    Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan's film you can watch in your nearest theatres. Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s highly anticipated film is about a football coach Vijay Barse who works with young people in a slum. Besides Amitabh, the movie has ators like Ankush Gedam, Kishor Kadam, Akshat Thosar, Rinku Rajguruc, etc.
     

    The Batman: Warner Bros' ‘The Batman’ has been released in the theatres, and fans have not been able to keep calm! The film features Robert Pattinson, who is playing the role of Batman, and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Some of the social media users have rated Robert Pattinson’s The Batman as one of the best Batman films ever made. So, don't miss it.
     

    Restless: If you like twists and turns in a story plot then this Netflix's show is just for you. The story is about Lt Thomas Blin (Franck Gastambide), a corrupt French police officer who accidentally runs over a man. He stuffs the body in his mother's coffin to cover up the crime. Soon he starts getting phone calls from an unknown person, who terrorises exposing him if he does not hand over the dead body to him. Rest to know you have to watch it..
     

    Worst Roommate Ever: A thriller series showing on Netflix which showcases four brutal tales of apparently harmless roommates who turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life monsters. 
     

    West Side Story:  Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is a classic tale of intense feuds and young love in 1957 New York City. It follows the forbidden love storyline between Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, essayed by Rachel Zegler. You can watch this in Disney+ Hotstar.
     

    No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's fifth and final role as the British spy, James Bond. Months after its theatrical release, No Time To Die will finally premiere on OTT at Amazon Prime Video. The movie ensemble cast also features Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright.
     

    Undekhi Season 2: Undekhi’s new season features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Nandish Sandhu, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh and Abhishek Chauhan is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The story is based on actual incidents and shows the power-hungry and corrupt world of influential people and the persecuted who demand justice.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report - ADT

    Several media websites, including Facebook, partially down in Russia: report

    You know the word Chernobyl Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear plant gcw

    'You know the word Chernobyl': Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia N-plant

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Virat Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Kohli receives unique 100th Test cap from Dravid

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    US Senator openly calls for Vladimir Putin's assassination, Twitter explodes

    Essential equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant confirms Ukraine gcw

    'Essential' equipment not affected at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, confirms Ukraine

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon