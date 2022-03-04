The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and other titles to watch this weekend

Restless to The Batman to Jhund to Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and many more, Asianet Newsable brings you the list of movies and OTT shows to watch this weekend

This weekend is extraordinary. Many shows and movies are released from Ajay Devgn starring series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz's The Batman to Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and many more. So we want to make your life easier by listing some weekend viewing recommendations that you can see in your TV sets and also at the movie halls. Take a look



Rudra: The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn starring series released today on Disney+ Hotstar. The show also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The series is a remake of the British series 'Luther', which gives a dark and riveting tale of a cop's voyage of discovering truths and bringing victims justice.



Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan's film you can watch in your nearest theatres. Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s highly anticipated film is about a football coach Vijay Barse who works with young people in a slum. Besides Amitabh, the movie has ators like Ankush Gedam, Kishor Kadam, Akshat Thosar, Rinku Rajguruc, etc.



The Batman: Warner Bros' ‘The Batman’ has been released in the theatres, and fans have not been able to keep calm! The film features Robert Pattinson, who is playing the role of Batman, and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Some of the social media users have rated Robert Pattinson’s The Batman as one of the best Batman films ever made. So, don't miss it.



Restless: If you like twists and turns in a story plot then this Netflix's show is just for you. The story is about Lt Thomas Blin (Franck Gastambide), a corrupt French police officer who accidentally runs over a man. He stuffs the body in his mother's coffin to cover up the crime. Soon he starts getting phone calls from an unknown person, who terrorises exposing him if he does not hand over the dead body to him. Rest to know you have to watch it..



Worst Roommate Ever: A thriller series showing on Netflix which showcases four brutal tales of apparently harmless roommates who turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life monsters.



West Side Story: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is a classic tale of intense feuds and young love in 1957 New York City. It follows the forbidden love storyline between Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, essayed by Rachel Zegler. You can watch this in Disney+ Hotstar.



No Time To Die: Daniel Craig's fifth and final role as the British spy, James Bond. Months after its theatrical release, No Time To Die will finally premiere on OTT at Amazon Prime Video. The movie ensemble cast also features Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen and Jeffrey Wright.

