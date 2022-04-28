Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, RCB stars dazzle in ethnic wear at Maxwell-Vini's wedding party

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look stunning in Indian ethnic attire in these pictures from Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's one-month wedding anniversary party organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    They are one of India's most-loved and powerful couples. Though Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat, he still has a smile, which is a hallmark of a true fighter. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star, on Wednesday (April 27), attended teammate Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding party along with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. The couple dazzled in Indian ethnic wear in a bio-bubble celebration that also saw other RCB stars don the traditional look for the couple's one-month wedding anniversary.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Kohli wore a simple yet elegant black chikankari kurta with white pyjamas and paired it with a quintessential black Kohlapuri slipper.

    Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

    Meanwhile, Anushka looked gorgeous in a fuchsia pink Anarkali suit, paired with a matching dupatta with brocade work at the borders and golden chaandbalis to add that extra touch of tradition.

    Image Credit: Twitter

    At the party, the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's famous hit song 'Oo Antava' and 'Jerusalema' by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

    Watch: Kohli shakes a leg at Maxwell-Vini's wedding party

    Image Credit: Faf du Plessis Instagram

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the celebrations with his wife and children. While the South African sported a red traditional Indian kurta, his wife, Imari Visser, looked ravishing in a bottle-green and gold saree.

    Image Credit: Sherfane Rutherford Instagram

    RCB stars Sherfane Rutherford and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva looked dapper in Indian ethnic wear. While the middle-order batter chose a pink and white Kurta set for the occasion, the Sri Lankan went with fluorescent green and white kurta set.

    Image Credit: Akash Deep Instagram

    Meanwhile, bowling all-rounder Akash Deep also posted the party's pictures on his Instagram account. He wore a red and white kurta set and a white pagadi to add to the traditional fervour.

    Image Credit: Vini Raman Instagram

    For the unversed, Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with Vini Raman, a Melbourne pharmacist, in a South Indian Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai in March.

    Also read: Meet Vini Raman, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife

    Image Credit: Vini Raman Instagram

    In a Christian ceremony in Australia, the couple had said 'I do' earlier on March 18, 2022. Photos from the wedding went viral instantly.

    Image Credit: Vini Raman Instagram

    The couple had been together for more than five years when they got engaged in February 2020, just as the world was going into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

