    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promotes upcoming romantic movie [PICTURES]

    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promotes their upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. After several delays the movie is scheduled to release on 9th February

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon promotes their upcoming romantic drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. After several delays the movie is scheduled to release on 9th February

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    The eagerly anticipated film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has recently released its official trailer. The preview offers a glimpse into an unconventional love story, centered around a man who finds himself captivated by an exceptionally intelligent female robot

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a robot scientist in the film, bringing to life a character who experiences the unexpected emotions of love. As the narrative unfolds, his character develops deep feelings and eventually ties the knot with Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon, is no ordinary character – she is a highly intelligent female robot. The acronym Sifra stands for "Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation," emphasizing the unique and advanced nature of her character in the storyline

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    The film promises to explore the complexities and nuances of a human-robot relationship, offering a fresh perspective on love and connection. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of a scientist grappling with emotions and artificial intelligence adds an intriguing layer to the plot

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Scheduled for release on February 9th, the film's launch strategically coincides with Valentine's week. This timing suggests that "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" aims to present a distinctive and thought-provoking romantic narrative that will resonate with audiences during the season of love

