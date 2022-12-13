Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

While Bigg Boss is currently in its 16th season, it has seen numerous superstars from all backgrounds who were brought on by Salman Khan and succeeded in their own industries.



Salman Khan is well-known for introducing new faces to the entertainment business. By appearing in his most successful non-fiction television reality programme, Bigg Boss, the celebrity has brought many well-known names to the forefront. While the programme is currently in its 16th season, it has seen numerous superstars from all backgrounds who were brought on by Salman Khan and succeeded in their industries. If we look at the names of people who have appeared on Bigg Boss and gone on to gain enormous success in their industries, we can see that -



Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was well-known for her cute moments and her connection with late television actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who was frequently called up for her weight on the show, stunned everyone when she shed a perfect amount of weight. Shehnaaz appeared in the Bigg Boss 15 season finale last year, where she paid respect to Sidharth Shukla.



Shehnaaz did not win Bigg Boss 14, but she did win many hearts with her adorable smile and attitude. Shehnaaz is presently working on several projects and films in Bollywood. She is also working on a project with Salman Khan and another with Rhea Kapoor.



Tejasswi Prakash, who has acted in Hindi and Marathi films, won Bigg Boss 15 and has since gone on to appear in prominent reality series, films, and serials.



Sunny Leone made her Indian television debut in a highly publicised appearance on Bigg Boss 5. During her time in the house, she became an overnight star, and she landed her first Indian film while still a participant. Sunny went on to star in a number of films after appearing on the reality programme. Sunny is now happily married with two children and will present the forthcoming Spiltsvilla event.



Furthermore, Prince Narula won Bigg Boss Season 9 and built a reputation for himself in TV serials, music videos, and other well-known reality series.



Aside from these, Asim Riaz from season 13, Himanshi Khurana from season 13, Nikki Tamboli from season 14, Yuvika Chaudhary from season 9, and Rashami Desai from season 13, Gautam Gulati from season 8, Aly Goni from season 14, Rakhi Sawant who went on to participate in seasons 1 and 14, Manu Punjabi from season 10, Vikas Gupta from season 11, Monalisa from season 10, and Gaurhar Khan



