Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    While Bigg Boss is currently in its 16th season, it has seen numerous superstars from all backgrounds who were brought on by Salman Khan and succeeded in their own industries.
     

    Salman Khan is well-known for introducing new faces to the entertainment business. By appearing in his most successful non-fiction television reality programme, Bigg Boss, the celebrity has brought many well-known names to the forefront. While the programme is currently in its 16th season, it has seen numerous superstars from all backgrounds who were brought on by Salman Khan and succeeded in their industries. If we look at the names of people who have appeared on Bigg Boss and gone on to gain enormous success in their industries, we can see that -
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was well-known for her cute moments and her connection with late television actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, who was frequently called up for her weight on the show, stunned everyone when she shed a perfect amount of weight. Shehnaaz appeared in the Bigg Boss 15 season finale last year, where she paid respect to Sidharth Shukla. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz did not win Bigg Boss 14, but she did win many hearts with her adorable smile and attitude. Shehnaaz is presently working on several projects and films in Bollywood. She is also working on a project with Salman Khan and another with Rhea Kapoor.
     

    Image: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

    Tejasswi Prakash, who has acted in Hindi and Marathi films, won Bigg Boss 15 and has since gone on to appear in prominent reality series, films, and serials.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sunny Leone made her Indian television debut in a highly publicised appearance on Bigg Boss 5. During her time in the house, she became an overnight star, and she landed her first Indian film while still a participant. Sunny went on to star in a number of films after appearing on the reality programme. Sunny is now happily married with two children and will present the forthcoming Spiltsvilla event.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Furthermore, Prince Narula won Bigg Boss Season 9 and built a reputation for himself in TV serials, music videos, and other well-known reality series.
     

    Image: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

    Aside from these, Asim Riaz from season 13, Himanshi Khurana from season 13, Nikki Tamboli from season 14, Yuvika Chaudhary from season 9, and Rashami Desai from season 13, Gautam Gulati from season 8, Aly Goni from season 14, Rakhi Sawant who went on to participate in seasons 1 and 14, Manu Punjabi from season 10, Vikas Gupta from season 11, Monalisa from season 10, and Gaurhar Khan
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    For the past 12 years, Salman Khan has hosted Bigg Boss. He began hosting the show in its fourth season in 2010, and he has remained its most popular host ever since. Apart from that, Salman Khan has already booked the festivals of 2023 with the release of his two blockbusters, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid and Tiger 3 on Diwali.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple vma

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy vma

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Recent Stories

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1 gcw

    Delhi govt to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon