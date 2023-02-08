Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann, Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    The wedding celebration of producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter was attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and son Ahaan, Riteish Deshmukh, and many other renowned Bollywood stars.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Taurani, the daughter of renowned film director Ramesh Taurani, recently married Apoorva Kumar in a modest wedding ceremony.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Later, on February 7, Tuesday, the senior producer arranged a lavish wedding celebration for the newlyweds in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Some of Bollywood's most famous faces attended the celebration, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, and many others.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a green and gold silk saree. The Padma Shri recipient accessorised her ensemble with big earrings and a bindi. Fardeen Khan was also spotted at the party.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    With his sophisticated appearance at the reception, Suniel Shetty, the actor, once again shown that he can still give the kids a run for their money. The well-known actor wore an all-black suit and pants, which he accessorised with clear spectacles, black shoes, and a statement watch. Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, dressed in a black jacket and matching pants, which he teamed with a white shirt.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted at  Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception held in the Taj Mahal hotel Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kiran Rao was also spotted at  Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception held in the Taj Mahal hotel Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi Sinha, who arrived at the reception with her rumoured lover Zaheer Iqbal and close friend Huma Qureshi, posed for photos with Ayushmann Khurrana.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonakshi and Huma both wore trendy printed outfits, while Sonakshi looked stunning in a black ensembled saree. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In his huge spectacles, Ayushmann Khurrana exuded tremendous throwback vibes. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of black shoes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; check out their wedding photos

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here vma

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's an important information for all RBA

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya vma

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise RBA

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise

    Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance vma

    Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

    Daily Horoscope for February 8 2023 Aries Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 8, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for February 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon