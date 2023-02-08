Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann, Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception

The wedding celebration of producer Ramesh Taurani's daughter was attended by Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and son Ahaan, Riteish Deshmukh, and many other renowned Bollywood stars.

Raveena Taurani, the daughter of renowned film director Ramesh Taurani, recently married Apoorva Kumar in a modest wedding ceremony.

Later, on February 7, Tuesday, the senior producer arranged a lavish wedding celebration for the newlyweds in Mumbai.

Some of Bollywood's most famous faces attended the celebration, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharvari Wagh, Huma Qureshi, and many others.

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a green and gold silk saree. The Padma Shri recipient accessorised her ensemble with big earrings and a bindi. Fardeen Khan was also spotted at the party.



With his sophisticated appearance at the reception, Suniel Shetty, the actor, once again shown that he can still give the kids a run for their money. The well-known actor wore an all-black suit and pants, which he accessorised with clear spectacles, black shoes, and a statement watch. Ahan Shetty, on the other hand, dressed in a black jacket and matching pants, which he teamed with a white shirt.

Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception held in the Taj Mahal hotel Mumbai.

Kiran Rao was also spotted at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception held in the Taj Mahal hotel Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha, who arrived at the reception with her rumoured lover Zaheer Iqbal and close friend Huma Qureshi, posed for photos with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sonakshi and Huma both wore trendy printed outfits, while Sonakshi looked stunning in a black ensembled saree.

