    Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Rahul Vaidya and more, celebs spotted on Saturday

    First Published Nov 27, 2021, 2:18 PM IST
    Do you want to know what your favourite stars did today? Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty his son Ahan Shetty, Rahul Vaidya and many more were spotted at the city today. Check out the photos here. 

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty were spotted in Mumbai today. It looks like Suniel accompanied his son for the promotion of Ahan's next film Tadap. Ahan has been creating news on social media for a very long time. Suniel's son will make his Bollywood debut with Tadap, and there is one thing that is special about the movie. It is that the movie has been shot at a locale where Suniel's father and Ahan's grandfather have had a bond.

    During an interview with News Track, Milan Luthria, the director of the film had said that the first shot of the movie was shooted south Mumbai Central Plaza. Suniel said that his dad had started his career at a small canteen in the same cinema. Suniel also said that as a kid he used to come to this canteen and help his dad.

    Bigg Boss 15 contestant Saba Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. There were rumours doing roundabouts that Sabah and Umnaer Riaz, who is also in the Bigg Boss 15 house, are dating. Their photos and videos have been doing rounds on social media. However, she had quashed the link-up rumours related to the same.
     

    Karan will be next seen in Velle that is an adaptation of the 2019 movie Brochevarevarura. The movie was directed by Deven Munjal and was produced by Ajay Devgn.

     

    Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol turned a year older today. The actor was seen celebrating his special day with his dad. He had made his debut with his film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The movie did not receive a great response.

    Bhumi was spotted at PVR Juhu in a grey coloured attire. Winters are synonymous to colours like black, dark blue and grey. She looked hot in her casual outfit.

    Singer  Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar had got married on July 16. Today he was snapped at the Mumbai airport without his wife. Two weeks back, the couple was in Kashmir, as it was Disha's birthday. They had constantly shared pictures and videos from their North India vacation, and it looked like they had a blast at the valley.
     

    Video Icon