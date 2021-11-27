  • Facebook
    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know

    Did Ahan Shetty injure himself while shooting his debut film Tadp opposite Tara Sutaria? The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria.
     

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty was injured on sets of Tadap? Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap has been one of the most anticipated movies. The trailer has been impressive, and it marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. He has undoubtedly managed to get the adrenaline pumping of the audiences, and how? Apart from Ahan's hot on-screen chemistry with Tara Sutaria, his mind-blowing performance at exotic locales compiled with soulful music is making the film more interesting. 


    The trailer of the film was also loved because of the high octane bike chasing scenes. Although it looks like Ahan was injured while shooting the film. The actor had left no stone unturned to ensure that the action scenes of the film looked real and appealing. Reportedly, he had got injured many times, but he did not stop shooting the film. The actor was seen shooting dangerous bike chasing sequences on the ghats of Mussoorie.  

    Reportedly, Ahan had practised the bike riding stunts and had also taken a lot of precautions and acting workshops before shooting the sequence which has been visually stunning. It looks like the makers of the movie have designed the sets of the movie in a very real way. They know that it is an action drama movie. Apparently, scenes were shot amid extreme cold conditions in Mussoorie, but the cast and crew of the movie managed to pull it off really well.

    Talking about the trailer shows the raw, passionate and intense romance between Tara and Ahan. The film, directed by Milan Luthria, show the brilliant chemistry between Ahan and Tara, making the movie a must-watch. The trailer does not showcase your typical run-of-the-mill romance. The story is character-driven and will surely leave you at the edge of your seats. 

    Talking about the movie, director Milan Lutharia revealed that the movie is a dark love story and an extremely unusual debut film. Their chemistry shines through in a story that has intense romance, action and soulful music. He also said that the Tadap is an eye-opener and reflects the changing tastes of our audiences.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
